    Namrata Malla hot photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts her cleavage in blue floral printed bikini

    First Published Oct 22, 2023, 6:35 PM IST

    Namrata Malla, a Bhojpuri actress, flaunts her hot and maintained body in a blue floral printed bikini. Fans love her well-toned body. This searing photoshoot has gone viral on Instagram and shaken the internet. See her blue floral printed bikini photos here.

    article_image1

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla, the Bhojpuri actress who gets fans' love and drooling over her dance moves and sartorial choices of beach wear, has uploaded a new photoshoot of herself in a plunging neckline blue floral print bikini on Instagram, which has gone viral. Namrata Malla looks sizzling and sensational in a floral-printed blue bikini. Her floral printed blue bikini shows off her cleavage and toned stomach as she gives sultry expressions in the picture.

    article_image2

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla gives a sexy expression while looking at the camera lens as she flaunts her cleavage and assets in a blue floral printed halter neck bikini.

    article_image3

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla gracefully shows off her toned stomach and flaunts her cleavage in a halter-neck blue floral printed bikini.

    article_image4

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla looks stunning and sexy siren as she flaunts her cleavage and toned stomach in a halter-neck blue floral printed bikini.

    article_image5

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla looks sensational while showing off her cleavage in a halter-neck blue floral printed bikini with sensational poses towards the camera lens.

    article_image6

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla looks sensational while showing off her cleavage and toned stomach in a floral-printed blue bikini.

    article_image7

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla looks sexy and sizzling in a floral-printed blue bikini and short denim shorts in the photo as she flaunts her cleavage and sexy body.

