    Namrata Malla bold pictures: 7 times when Bhojpuri actress sets internet on fire [PICTURES]

    First Published Oct 27, 2023, 4:58 PM IST

    Namrata Malla, the renowned Bhojpuri actress, has captivated fans with her magnetic dance moves and impeccable choice of beachwear. Let's delve into seven instances when she set social media ablaze

    article_image1

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla, the Bhojpuri actress who gets fans' love and drooling over her dance moves and sartorial choices of beach wear, has uploaded many sizzling bikini photos on Instagram, which have gone viral. Namrata Malla looks sizzling and sensational in these VIRAL bikini and bra photos on Instagram. Her hot bikini and bra photos show off her cleavage and toned stomach as she gives sultry expressions in these pictures.

    article_image2

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla's Instagram feed is a treasure trove of hotness, setting the gram on fire with every upload

    article_image3

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla gives a sexy and adorable expression while looking at the camera lens as she flaunts her cleavage in a bold blue floral print bikini.

    article_image4

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla's scintillating beach dance performance had fans swooning and tapping their feet in sheer admiration. Her beach photoshoots showcased her stunning sartorial elegance, leaving followers in awe of her fashion sense

    article_image5

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata's beach outings exude a sense of confidence and style, making her a trendsetter in the industry

    article_image6

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla looks sensational and sizzling in a black-and-white striped bikini as she displays her cleavage, abs and assets as she captures the attention of netizens.

    article_image7

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata goes spunky in a BOLD floral printed black bikini. She gives off sultry and desirable poses by flaunting her cleavage, abs and hands here.

