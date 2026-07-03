Nagabandham, starring Virat Karrna, released worldwide on July 3 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Before its official release, the makers held premiere screenings in select cities, allowing early viewers to watch the film ahead of the general audience.

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Soon after these special shows and the theatrical release, X (formerly Twitter) witnessed a flood of audience reactions. Movie lovers shared their instant opinions, making the film one of the most talked-about releases on social media on its opening day. While these early reviews offer a glimpse into audience sentiment, they are based on personal experiences and may not represent the overall reception that develops in the coming days.