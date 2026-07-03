Nagabandham X Review: Early Twitter Reactions to Virat Karrna's Action Drama
Virat Karrna's action-adventure film Nagabandham has finally hit theatres across India multiple languages. After premiere screenings and its worldwide release, moviegoers flooded X with their first reactions, offering an early glimpse into the film
Nagabandham Opens Worldwide; Social Media Buzz Begins
Nagabandham, starring Virat Karrna, released worldwide on July 3 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Before its official release, the makers held premiere screenings in select cities, allowing early viewers to watch the film ahead of the general audience.
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Soon after these special shows and the theatrical release, X (formerly Twitter) witnessed a flood of audience reactions. Movie lovers shared their instant opinions, making the film one of the most talked-about releases on social media on its opening day. While these early reviews offer a glimpse into audience sentiment, they are based on personal experiences and may not represent the overall reception that develops in the coming days.
Story Inspired by Ancient Mysteries and Spiritual Traditions
Directed by Abhishek Nama, Nagabandham blends mythology, spirituality and action into an adventure-driven narrative. The story is inspired by India's ancient Vishnu temples and the mysterious ritual known as Nagabandham, exploring hidden traditions and long-forgotten secrets.
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The film stars Virat Karrna in the lead role alongside Nabha Natesh, Aishwarya Menon, Daksha Nagarkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu and Murali Sharma. Abhishek Nama has written the story and screenplay in addition to directing the film, aiming to deliver a visually rich cinematic experience rooted in Indian mythology.
Strong Technical Team Adds Scale to the Film
Nagabandham is produced by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy under NIK Studios and Abhishek Pictures, with Lakshmi Ira and Devansh Nama presenting the project.
The film features cinematography by Soundar Rajan S, editing by RC Pranav and production design by Ashok Kumar. Junaid Kumar has composed the music and background score, while the action sequences are designed by an international team of stunt choreographers including Kanal Kannan, Vlad Rimburg, Real Sathish, Kecha Khamphakdee, Nandu and Run Navarach. The dance sequences have been choreographed by Brinda, Ganesh Acharya and Shrasti Verma.
As more audiences watch Nagabandham over the weekend, its overall reception is expected to become clearer. For now, the conversations on social media reflect only the opinions of early viewers and should not be considered the final verdict on the film.
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