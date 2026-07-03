Alia Bhatt has transformed herself into one of the highest-paid actresses in the Hindi film industry. Industry reports suggest she charges between Rs 15 crore and Rs 18 crore for a feature film, while her endorsement portfolio remains equally lucrative. She reportedly earns nearly Rs 2 crore per day for advertising campaigns, making brand collaborations a major contributor to her annual income.

Beyond acting, Alia stepped into filmmaking by launching Eternal Sunshine Productions in 2020. The production house made a successful debut with Darlings, which reportedly secured a lucrative streaming deal and established her as a producer willing to back meaningful content. She later continued expanding her production journey with projects like Jigra, strengthening her presence behind the camera.