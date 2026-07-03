Inside Alpha Actor Alia Bhatt's Rs. 560 Crore Net Worth, Luxury Cars, Investments
As Alpha hits theatres today, all eyes are on Alia Bhatt—not just for her performance but also for the impressive fortune she has built. From blockbuster films to successful businesses and premium properties, the actress has created a thriving empire
Blockbuster Films, Brand Deals and a Growing Production House
Alia Bhatt has transformed herself into one of the highest-paid actresses in the Hindi film industry. Industry reports suggest she charges between Rs 15 crore and Rs 18 crore for a feature film, while her endorsement portfolio remains equally lucrative. She reportedly earns nearly Rs 2 crore per day for advertising campaigns, making brand collaborations a major contributor to her annual income.
Beyond acting, Alia stepped into filmmaking by launching Eternal Sunshine Productions in 2020. The production house made a successful debut with Darlings, which reportedly secured a lucrative streaming deal and established her as a producer willing to back meaningful content. She later continued expanding her production journey with projects like Jigra, strengthening her presence behind the camera.
Smart Investments and a Rs 150 Crore Fashion Brand
Alia has also emerged as a successful entrepreneur. In 2020, she launched Ed-a-Mamma, a sustainable clothing brand focused on children and maternity wear. What began with a limited product range quickly expanded into a major business reportedly valued at around Rs 150 crore, offering thousands of eco-friendly products.
Apart from her own brand, Alia has invested in several fast-growing startups across fashion, beauty and sustainability. Her investment portfolio includes fashion platform Style Cracker, beauty retailer Nykaa, eco-conscious brand Phool and sustainable baby products company SuperBottoms. These investments highlight her long-term focus on building wealth beyond the entertainment industry.
Luxury Cars
Her passion for luxury automobiles is equally evident. Her collection includes a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue worth over Rs 2 crore, a BMW 7 Series valued at around Rs 1.76 crore and multiple Audi models, including SUVs and a premium Audi A6 sedan.
Alpha Release Today
As Alpha reaches audiences today, Alia Bhatt continues to prove that her success extends well beyond the silver screen. With an estimated net worth of Rs 560 crore, thriving businesses, premium real estate, luxury cars and carefully chosen investments, she has built one of the strongest personal brands in Indian cinema. Her journey from a young debutante to an actress, producer and entrepreneur showcases how talent, business acumen and smart financial planning can create lasting success.
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