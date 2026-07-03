Huma Qureshi's latest crime thriller, Baby Do Die Do, has made a promising start in theatres with positive word-of-mouth on social media. The film arrived on the same day as Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's much-anticipated action film Alpha, setting up one of the biggest box office clashes of the month. While Alpha dominates with scale and star power, Baby Do Die Do has managed to attract attention for its engaging narrative, emotional depth and fresh storytelling approach.

Early viewers have described the film as a refreshing alternative to formula-driven thrillers, with many appreciating its focus on character-driven drama and suspense.

#BabyDoDieDo out now in cinemas…



Getting positive reviews from all critics.



I have booked the night show do you🫵



Support good cinema when it arrives

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All the best @humasqureshi mam#HumaQureshi#MovieReview#Bollywoodpic.twitter.com/Q5pti7sg7d — Bolly-Holly-Wood Review & OTT UPDATES (@BRO_bollyRev1ew) July 3, 2026

Huma Qureshi Delivers One of Her Finest Performances

The biggest highlight for audiences has been Huma Qureshi's portrayal of Baby Karmarkar. Viewers have applauded the actress for delivering an emotionally charged performance that relies more on expressions, body language and silent emotions than lengthy dialogues.

Watched #BabyDoDieDo. Amazing screenplay and technically outstanding! A well-executed lady-oriented thriller that kept me hooked throughout. #HumaQureshi (@humasqureshi) delivered a top-notch, intense performance. The climax was gripping and ended on a powerful note.



3.5/5 ⭐ pic.twitter.com/81ybuWibhM — Cinema Rythu (@CinemaRythu) July 3, 2026

Many social media users believe Baby is one of the most memorable female protagonists seen in a Hindi thriller in recent years. Her restrained yet powerful performance has been widely praised for capturing grief, determination and vulnerability with remarkable authenticity. Director Nachiket Samant has also received appreciation for presenting the character with sensitivity while maintaining the film's suspenseful tone.

Storytelling and Technical Excellence Leave an Impression

Apart from the performances, audiences have praised the film's technical execution. The cinematography has been appreciated for creating a tense and immersive atmosphere, while the background score enhances the suspense without overpowering the narrative.

The screenplay has also earned compliments for maintaining steady momentum and keeping viewers invested until its gripping climax. Many viewers have noted that every sequence feels purposeful, with visual storytelling playing a key role in building the emotional and psychological tension throughout the film.

What Baby Do Die Do Is About

Directed by Nachiket Samant, Baby Do Die Do is a Hindi crime thriller starring Huma Qureshi as Baby Karmarkar. The supporting cast features Chunky Panday, Sikandar Kher and Rachit Singh in pivotal roles.

The story follows Baby, a deaf and mute woman whose childhood is shattered after witnessing the murder of her twin sister. Driven by trauma and an unrelenting desire for justice, she grows up leading a secret life as a contract killer in Mumbai while searching for the person responsible for her sister's death. As one mission goes horribly wrong, Baby finds herself trapped in a dangerous world of betrayal, hidden truths and ruthless enemies, leading to an intense and emotionally charged battle for revenge.