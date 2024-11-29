Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding: Couple's haldi pictures go VIRAL [PHOTOS]

Family members held a Haldi ceremony for Sobhita and Chaitanya. The visuals related to this are going viral on social media. Sobhita looks happy, blushing

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 11:41 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 11:41 AM IST

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding is in 5 days. The marriage celebrations have already begun. Chaitanya and Sobhita, who have been in love for two years, are going to be united in marriage. The wedding ceremony will take place at Annapurna Studios

article_image2

After separating from Samantha, Chaitu fell in love with Sobhita. Sobhita is also a Telugu girl. Born in Tenali, Sobhita studied in Vizag. Later she went to Mumbai for modeling. Currently, she is shining as an actress in Bollywood as well as South

article_image3

Recently, wedding celebrations have begun. Family members held a Haldi ceremony for Sobhita and Chaitanya. The visuals related to this are going viral on social media. Sobhita looks happy, blushing. Her red saree is very beautiful

article_image4

Family members gave the bride and groom Mangalasnanam according to tradition. Visuals of family members showering flowers on both of them are going viral

article_image5

A total of 300 people, including family members, friends, film and political celebrities, are expected to attend Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: IT raid on Parava Films reveals Rs 60 crore tax evasion, actor-producer Soubin Shahir to be summoned dmn

Kerala: IT raid on Parava Films reveals Rs 60 crore tax evasion, actor-producer Soubin Shahir to be summoned

Sorgavaasal REVIEW: Is RJ Balaji, Selvaraghavan's crime drama worth watching? Read on RBA

Sorgavaasal REVIEW: Is RJ Balaji, Selvaraghavan's crime drama worth watching? Read on

Mohanlal's mega lineup: Directorial debut film 'Barroz' to release on December 25, four films in 2025; Check anr

Mohanlal's mega lineup: Directorial debut film 'Barroz' to release on December 25, four films in 2025; Check

Pushpa 2 Fever: Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav grooves to 'Angaaron' song with wife, fans go wild [WATCH] NTI

Pushpa 2 Fever: Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav grooves to 'Angaaron' song with wife, fans go wild [WATCH]

Allu Arjun speaks about Fahadh Faasil's absence at Pushpa 2 promotions, thanks Kerala audience for support dmn

Allu Arjun speaks about Fahadh Faasil's absence at Pushpa 2 promotions, thanks Kerala audience for support

Recent Stories

Aishwarya Rai to Deepika Padukone: 7 Bollywood actresses earning more than their husbands RBA

Aishwarya Rai to Deepika Padukone: 7 Bollywood actresses earning more than their husbands

Good and positive': Eknath Shinde after meeting Amit Shah amid Maharashtra CM suspense gcw

'Good and positive': Eknath Shinde after meeting Amit Shah amid Maharashtra CM suspense

Prabhas questions Rajamouli for not casting him in RRR despite close friendship; Read on NTI

Prabhas questions Rajamouli for not casting him in RRR despite close friendship; Read on

'AI-assistance key to PM Modi's maximum governance vision': Former BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar vkp

'AI-assistance key to PM Modi's maximum governance vision': Former BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Jindal steel to Thirumalai chemicals: 10 top stocks for HIGH returns ATG

Jindal steel to Thirumalai chemicals: 10 top stocks for HIGH returns

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon