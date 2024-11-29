Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding: Couple's haldi pictures go VIRAL [PHOTOS]

Family members held a Haldi ceremony for Sobhita and Chaitanya. The visuals related to this are going viral on social media. Sobhita looks happy, blushing

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding is in 5 days. The marriage celebrations have already begun. Chaitanya and Sobhita, who have been in love for two years, are going to be united in marriage. The wedding ceremony will take place at Annapurna Studios

After separating from Samantha, Chaitu fell in love with Sobhita. Sobhita is also a Telugu girl. Born in Tenali, Sobhita studied in Vizag. Later she went to Mumbai for modeling. Currently, she is shining as an actress in Bollywood as well as South

Recently, wedding celebrations have begun. Family members held a Haldi ceremony for Sobhita and Chaitanya. The visuals related to this are going viral on social media. Sobhita looks happy, blushing. Her red saree is very beautiful

Family members gave the bride and groom Mangalasnanam according to tradition. Visuals of family members showering flowers on both of them are going viral

A total of 300 people, including family members, friends, film and political celebrities, are expected to attend Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding

