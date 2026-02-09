Did You Know? Naga Chaitanya Once Had Crush on Heroine Who Romanced Nagarjuna
Like his father Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya has been married twice. Not only that, he even developed a crush on a heroine who romanced his father. He openly admitted it.
15
Image Credit : instagram/@nagachaitanya
Akkineni stars as romantic heroes
The Akkineni heroes are known for romance. From Akkineni Nageswara Rao, they've excelled in love stories. Following in his father's footsteps, Chaitanya is also shining as a romantic hero.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Instagram/@sobhitad
Naga Chaitanya married Sobhita for the second time
He wins hearts with love stories. Not just in films, he has two in real life. He fell for and married Samantha, but they split. Now, he's in love with Sobhita and leading a romantic life.
35
Image Credit : instagram/@sobhitad
Naga Chaitanya's first celebrity crush
An interesting fact about Naga Chaitanya has emerged. He revealed his first celebrity crush was none other than a heroine his father romanced: former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen.
45
Image Credit : Entrepreneur Media India
Chaitanya's crush on Sushmita, who romanced his father
It's no surprise Sushmita Sen was his crush, but it's notable she romanced his father. Nagarjuna and Sushmita Sen starred in 'Ratchagan' (Rakshakudu), a 1997 film.
55
Image Credit : Asianet News
Naga Chaitanya busy with Vrusha Karma movie
Naga Chaitanya's last hit was 'Thandel,' which earned nearly 100 crores. He is now filming 'Vrushakarma' directed by Karthik Dandu, with Meenakshi Chaudhary as the heroine.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos