Actor Naga Chaitanya's Hyderabad Black Birds team is just one point from the lead ahead of the Indian Racing Festival's Goa debut. Chaitanya discusses the challenging street circuit and his confidence in his team's diverse and experienced lineup.

High Stakes for Hyderabad Black Birds at Goa Debut

As the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) prepares to make its historic debut at the Manohar International Airport in Goa on 14th and 15th February 2026, actor and Hyderabad Black Birds team owner Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for what could be the most defining weekend of the season. Following a hard-fought Round 3 at the Kari Motor Speedway, the Hyderabad Black Birds currently sit at 81 points in the team standings just one point behind Speed Demons Delhi. Now, Chaitanya's got his eyes on the street circuit in Goa, according to a release.

"Street circuits don't forgive," Chaitanya says. "On a regular track, you get those run-off zones if something goes wrong. But on this circuit, you can't just rely on speed. You need to maintain composure and stay sharp through 12 tricky corners of this track. With a narrow one-point gap to the top, every corner and every lap will count."

Chaitanya on His Star-Studded Lineup

At the forefront of this team is veteran British racer Jon Lancaster, who brings deep international experience to the lineup. "Jon's experience is our anchor," says Chaitanya. "He has competed at the highest levels globally, and that exposure is vital when you're managing the immense pressure of a street circuit where every second counts." Chaitanya says

Additionally, Gabriela Jilkova, a specialist in GT and development racing for Formula E, will provide a unique analytical edge, "Gabriela's precision is remarkable; she brings a level of discipline and consistency to the cockpit that is exactly what we need to navigate the tight corners of the Goa Street Circuit." says Chaitanya.

Rounding off the line-up is a homegrown talent and former vice-champion who represents the core mission of the Black Birds, Mohamed Ryan. "Ryan is proof of the talent we have right here in India, his hunger to succeed and his familiarity with these conditions make him a key asset for the team as we push for the top spot." Chaitanya adds.

A Vision for Indian Racing

Reflecting on the impact of street racing in India, Chaitanya believes the format is essential for the sport's growth. "Leading the Hyderabad Black Birds amid such a stacked line-up is an experience I have looked forward to with much anticipation. My goal has always been to share my love for motorsports, provide a platform for young talents to rise, and inspire the next generation of Indian racers," he concludes. (ANI)