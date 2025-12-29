- Home
By 2025, their net worth is projected to surpass ₹164 crore. Chaitanya earns ₹5-10 million every film and owns Shoyu cloud kitchens, while Dhulipala earns ₹70 lakh to ₹1.5 crore per project from films, OTT, and endorsements.
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala luxury home
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, Indian cinema's power couple, live mostly in Hyderabad's posh Jubilee Hills neighbourhood. Their opulent mansion, estimated between ₹15 crore and ₹45 crore, combines traditional Telugu traditions with modern luxury.
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala luxury home
With a combined net worth of over ₹164 crore, their lifestyle is simple yet exquisite, mixing smart home technology, eco-conscious design, and bespoke interiors. This article delves into their home, property data, net worth, and ideal lifestyle for real estate and celebrity fans.
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala luxury home
The pair lives on Road 48 in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, a posh neighbourhood popular among high-net-worth families and film stars. Jubilee Hills provides elevated topography, solitude, and magnificent city views, as well as closeness to KBR National Park, luxury shops, and information technology centres.
The location is recognised for its excellent capital appreciation rates and robust infrastructure, making it a popular choice among luxury home purchasers.
Location Highlights:Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala luxury home
Prime gated neighbourhood. Quiet, safe streets. Scenic skyline vistas, Proximity to parks, shops, and IT centres
What is the price and architecture of their home?
Their Jubilee Hills villa is over 8,500 square feet and features six bedrooms, a home cinema, a library, and landscaped grounds. The core property is worth ₹15 crore, while the bigger Akkineni family estate in the neighbourhood might reach ₹45 crore. The style emphasises natural light, open floor plans, and a blend of modern luxury with traditional Telugu characteristics.
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala luxury home
Double-height entryway with a big Victorian door. Expansive verandahs represent Telugu heritage Internal courtyards and terrace gardens. Modern house gym and private swimming pool. Platinum-rated IGBC Green Home for Sustainable Luxury
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala luxury home
The interiors of the house embody the "less is more" attitude. The furniture is frequently purchased from luxury international manufacturers such as Boca do Lobo, with pieces that serve as artwork. The living area features azure blue upholstery that contrasts with subdued cream walls, giving a warm but royal atmosphere.
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala luxury home
The Grand Staircase: A curving ivory white marble staircase is the home's main feature. Art as Decor: The walls are filled with paintings by renowned artists, demonstrating the family's strong passion for the fine arts.
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala luxury home
Wellness Spaces: The gym is outfitted with high-end equipment, demonstrating their commitment to a healthy living. Nature in the Basement: The basement sections are also meant to be airy, with a bar area embracing midcentury architectural features.
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala luxury home
Key Takeaways Primary residence: Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad (Road No. 48). Property value: ₹15-45 crore. Total Net Worth: Over ₹164 crore. Lifestyle: Understated luxury and sustainable architecture
