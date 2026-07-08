Argentina's thrilling FIFA World Cup Round of 16 victory over Egypt sent Dhaka into a frenzy as thousands of Bangladesh fans took to the streets at midnight chanting Messi's name.

Thousands of Bangladesh fans poured onto the streets of Dhaka late Tuesday night to celebrate Argentina's thrilling Round of 16 victory over Egypt.

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The chaotic scenes unfolded past midnight as supporters flooded roads and intersections across the capital. Chants of "Messi" and "Long live Argentina" echoed through the streets. The celebrations brought traffic to a standstill in several parts of the city.

Argentina secured a dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Egypt, and Bangladesh fans wasted no time marking the occasion. Thousands gathered in public spaces, waving flags and setting off firecrackers despite the late hour. Videos circulating on social media showed packed streets with fans jumping and cheering.

Local residents reported that the celebrations continued for hours. Many expressed frustration over the noise and blocked roads, but others acknowledged the deep passion for football in the country.

Midnight Celebrations Jam Dhaka Roads

Bangladesh has a massive fan following for Argentina, largely driven by the popularity of Lionel Messi. The country is known for its intense football culture despite having a national team that rarely competes on the global stage. Argentina matches often draw massive crowds to public viewing areas across the country.

The Round of 16 clash was no exception. Thousands had gathered in cafes, restaurants, and public squares to watch the match. When Argentina completed their comeback, the celebrations spread rapidly from viewing spots to the streets.

Police were deployed to manage the crowds, but officials have not confirmed any arrests or injuries. Traffic in major areas remained disrupted until the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Local authorities had not issued any statements about the celebrations as of Wednesday morning. Some business owners in the affected areas reported minor damage from the crowds, but details remain unclear.

The scenes in Dhaka mirrored those seen during Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup victory when similar celebrations broke out across the country. Bangladesh's love for Argentina is well documented, and the team's success consistently triggers large-scale public celebrations.

Social media posts from Dhaka showed fans climbing on vehicles, waving flags, and dancing in the streets. Many users joked about how Bangladesh fans celebrate Argentina wins as if they were their own national team.

The sheer scale of the crowd created safety concerns. Footage showed dense crowds with little room to move. Some fans stood on rooftops to get a view of the festivities below. Despite the intensity, no major incidents have been reported.

The match itself delivered high drama. Argentina fell behind before mounting a comeback to secure their spot in the quarterfinals. The victory sent Bangladesh fans into a frenzy reminiscent of previous tournament celebrations.

The government has previously struggled to manage such spontaneous celebrations. The late-night timing on this occasion made crowd control even more challenging.