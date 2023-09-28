Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mouni Roy turns 38: Take a look at actresses' SUPER-SEXY bikini pictures {WATCH}

    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Mouni Roy a bollywood actress known for her versatile roles in many India movies and TV series turns 38 today. She is setting the internet ablaze with her stylish swimwear choices. Here's a closer look at nine occasions when Mouni Roy added a touch of glamour with her captivating bikini outfits and ensembles.

    article_image1

    Mouni Roy/Instagram

    article_image2

    Mouni Roy/Instagram

    With rays of sun adorning her, the actress in a green colour diamond shaped bikini, making everyone speechless. 

    article_image3

    Mouni Roy/Instagram

    Leaving the fans dumbfounded, in her white patterned turqoise colour bikini, Mouni Roy poses sensually.

    article_image4

    Mouni Roy/Instagram

    Mouni Roy confidently flaunting her perfectly toned figure and showcasing her grace in a stylish navy blue monokini.

    article_image5

    Mouni Roy/Instagram

    Mouni Roy looks absolutely stunning in this captivating red bikini. Fans attention is irresistibly drawn to her.

    article_image6

    Mouni Roy/Instagram

    Mouni Roy looks absolutely dazzling as she reclines on the beach in her light bluish coloured bikini.

    article_image7

    Mouni Roy/Instagram

    Mouni Roy is sporting a playful pose in her vibrant two-piece bikini, as she enjoys the waves on a beach.

    article_image8

    Mouni Roy/Instagram

    Mouni Roy appears incredibly captivating in her deep blue bikini, wearing a glistening golden chain, as she seats by the sea.

    article_image9

    Mouni Roy/Instagram

    Savoring her swim while holding a glass of wine, Mouni Roy exudes charm in her sleek black bikini and stylish black sunglasses.

    article_image10

    Mouni Roy/Instagram

    Mouni Roy indulges in the  warmth of the sun, seated gracefully on a boat, in her vibrant pink bikini attire.

