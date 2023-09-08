Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mouni Roy sizzles, raises mercury level in bodycon black mini dress; see photos

    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 3:56 PM IST

    With her most recent images, Mouni Roy is igniting a social media firestorm. Disha Patani, a close friend, is also impressed with her recent posts and could not stop herself from praising her bestie.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mouni Roy has demonstrated time and time again that she can rock any ensemble. Every time the actress uploads photos or videos of herself to social media, everyone is left breathless.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mouni posted several pictures of herself posing in a black mini-dress on her Instagram account. She didn't wear any accessories and let her clothes do the talking.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Actress and friend Disha Patani commented by expressing her excitement and appreciation with several fire emojis. “Hottt," Patani added. 

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Red-heart and fire emojis were also abundant in the comments section thanks to Mouni's followers and fans.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She astounds everyone with her all-black attire as she shows off her luscious curves in a black minidress.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She complimented her dress with wavey hair, dark black eyes and minimal peachy makeup. The makeup did justice to her sexy yet bold look.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mouni Roy undoubtedly enjoys wearing the colour black. A few days ago, the fashionista released stylish photos of herself wearing a black saree that left her fans amazed.

