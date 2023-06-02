Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mouni Roy SEXY photos: Actress sizzles in gorgeous bikinis, flaunts assets and lures fans

    First Published Jun 2, 2023, 1:00 PM IST

    In her most recent photo shoot, Mouni Roy made everyone go wild with her hot and sexy snaps in a variety of chic bikinis and monokinis. Look them up!
     

    Check out the actresse's shimmering sexy hot photos that she recently posted on her Instagram handle. 

    In the brick-colored bikini, Mouni Roy flaunts her trim physique giving us major summer fashion goals. 

    Mouni Roy looks 'out of the world' in the deep blue swimsuit that she dons with minimal peach makeup.

    Roy looks dapper in this pink bralette and white thigh-slit skirt, oozing hotness and glam through every nook and corner. 

    Mouni Roy looks fabulous in this beige-coloured dress that she compliments with oversized shades and bold jewellery. 

    Pink is most definitely her colour. Mouni Roy looks sexy and delectable in this pink switsuit that she matches with an oversized pair of shades. 

    Mouni Roy dons this look like a queen- white crop top, blue shorts and a flowing long white shrug. That's it for the bong-queen to swoon her fans.

    In this pastel-shaded green monokini, that she styles with heavy bangles, Roy looks attractive and hot,as she poses for the camera. 

