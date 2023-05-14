Mouni Roy SEXY photos: Actress flaunts ample cleavage in bikini top during her Italian vacay

Mouni Roy took to her Instagram page and dropped a series of photos in a red-orange coloured bikini with a matching sarong. Check out her sexy photos here

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Mouni Roy, a popular Bollywood actress, has posted another steamy bikini photos on her Instagram account. Mouni's bold picture sessions on Instagram often go viral among her many devoted fans and followers. The actress recently uploaded a video of herself relaxing on her Italian vacation.



Mouni was smoking hot with an orange-red bikini halter top and a slit skirt almost reaching her knees.

The Naagin star made the most of her time on the Amalfi Coast by striking several sexually suggestive positions. She titled the piece, "In a day dream."



An earlier Instagram post by the Brahmastra actress, Mouni Roy had her in a red patterned bikini and sarong.

It looks like she went on a trip to Italy with her husband Suraj Nambiar, and her friends and shared glimpses of the same.



Fans were quite happy to see Mouni's vacay pictures and took to the comments section to share their love for the actress.

“Hotness and prettiness blended perfectly,” a user added with heart emojis. “beautiful pic,” another fan added with pout emojis.



Mouni Roy has dominated the entertainment industry in both small and large screens. Since her first TV appearance on Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, she has obviously accomplished a great deal. In the first season of the supernatural thriller Naagin, Mouni gained widespread recognition.

In 2018, she debuted in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar's film Gold. Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which starred Mouni, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna, was released last year and was much praised. Mouni recently appeared alongside Jubin Nautiyal in a song video named "Dotara."



