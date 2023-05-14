Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mouni Roy SEXY photos: Actress flaunts ample cleavage in bikini top during her Italian vacay

    First Published May 14, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

    Mouni Roy took to her Instagram page and dropped a series of photos in a red-orange coloured bikini with a matching sarong. Check out her sexy photos here

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mouni Roy, a popular Bollywood actress, has posted another steamy bikini photos on her Instagram account. Mouni's bold picture sessions on Instagram often go viral among her many devoted fans and followers. The actress recently uploaded a video of herself relaxing on her Italian vacation.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mouni was smoking hot with an orange-red bikini halter top and a slit skirt almost reaching her knees.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The Naagin star made the most of her time on the Amalfi Coast by striking several sexually suggestive positions. She titled the piece, "In a day dream."
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    An earlier Instagram post by the Brahmastra actress, Mouni Roy had her in a red patterned bikini and sarong.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    It looks like she went on a trip to Italy with her husband Suraj Nambiar, and her friends and shared glimpses of the same. 
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Fans were quite happy to see Mouni's vacay pictures and took to the comments section to share their love for the actress.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    “Hotness and prettiness blended perfectly,” a user added with heart emojis. “beautiful pic,” another fan added with pout emojis. 
     

    article_image8

    Mouni Roy has dominated the entertainment industry in both small and large screens. Since her first TV appearance on Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, she has obviously accomplished a great deal. In the first season of the supernatural thriller Naagin, Mouni gained widespread recognition.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In 2018, she debuted in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar's film Gold. Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which starred Mouni, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna, was released last year and was much praised. Mouni recently appeared alongside Jubin Nautiyal in a song video named "Dotara."
     

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The forthcoming science fiction horror comedy film The Virgin Tree will feature Mouni with Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, and Sunny Singh.

