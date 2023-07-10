Mouni Roy HOT Photos: 7 times when actress stunned fans with svelte figure in sizzling bikinis, attires

Mouni Roy is best known for films like Brahmastra and Gold. The Bollywood actress elevates hotness on social media in her sizzling bikinis and attires, a must-have for every girl's beachwear collection. We take a glance at 7 scintillating bikinis and attire looks of the diva.

Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram

Mouni Roy is a renowned bollywood actress known for her multi-layered performances in films like Gold and Brahmastra. Mouni Roy is heating things on the internet with her photos and sartorial bikini looks. Here is a glance at the 7 times when Mouni Roy amplified sizzle in scintillating bikinis and attires.

Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram

Mouni Roy looks sensational and gives an alluring pose donning a red shimmery-detailing bikini and a bottom of the same colour.

Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram

Mouni Roy exudes sexiness and channels her inner beach belle in red-coloured shimmery detail beach wear bikini and bottoms.

Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram

Mouni Roy is soaking up the sun and tropical beach vibes with this stylish and sizzling pose in a mint-green-coloured monokini attire.

Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram

Mouni Roy has captured the attention of netizens and fans in this dark blue turquoise shaded monokini attire with sensual looks at the camera lens.

Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram

Mouni Roy looks sensational here. We cannot take our eyes off her in this black monokini attire as she is set and ready to go and take a dip inside the pool.

Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram

Mouni Roy looks stunning and drop-dead gorgeous in this white-coloured shell-work detailing bralette style coverup with a white bikini inside and mint-green-coloured skirt as she stands with closed eyes outside the pool.

Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram

Mouni Roy looks sexy and is flaunting her cleavage and svelte figure in this dark-grey-coloured bikini attire and a black floral printed sarong skirt with a humongous cream-coloured drawstring hat on her head.