Mouni Roy HOT Photos: 7 times when actress stunned fans with svelte figure in sizzling bikinis, attires

    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 3:08 PM IST

    Mouni Roy is best known for films like Brahmastra and Gold. The Bollywood actress elevates hotness on social media in her sizzling bikinis and attires, a must-have for every girl's beachwear collection. We take a glance at 7 scintillating bikinis and attire looks of the diva.

    article_image1

    Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram

    Mouni Roy is a renowned bollywood actress known for her multi-layered performances in films like Gold and Brahmastra. Mouni Roy is heating things on the internet with her photos and sartorial bikini looks. Here is a glance at the 7 times when Mouni Roy amplified sizzle in scintillating bikinis and attires.

    article_image2

    Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram

    Mouni Roy looks sensational and gives an alluring pose donning a red shimmery-detailing bikini and a bottom of the same colour.

    article_image3

    Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram

    Mouni Roy exudes sexiness and channels her inner beach belle in red-coloured shimmery detail beach wear bikini and bottoms.

    article_image4

    Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram

    Mouni Roy is soaking up the sun and tropical beach vibes with this stylish and sizzling pose in a mint-green-coloured monokini attire.

    article_image5

    Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram

    Mouni Roy has captured the attention of netizens and fans in this dark blue turquoise shaded monokini attire with sensual looks at the camera lens.

    article_image6

    Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram

    Mouni Roy looks sensational here. We cannot take our eyes off her in this black monokini attire as she is set and ready to go and take a dip inside the pool.

    article_image7

    Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram

    Mouni Roy looks stunning and drop-dead gorgeous in this white-coloured shell-work detailing bralette style coverup with a white bikini inside and mint-green-coloured skirt as she stands with closed eyes outside the pool.

    article_image8

    Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram

    Mouni Roy looks sexy and is flaunting her cleavage and svelte figure in this dark-grey-coloured bikini attire and a black floral printed sarong skirt with a humongous cream-coloured drawstring hat on her head.

