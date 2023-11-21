Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa turns 41: 7 bold photos of Bhojpuri actress that should not be missed by her fans (Pictures)

    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 6:00 PM IST

    Happy Birthday Monalisa: 7 bold pictures of Bhojpuri actress Monalisa from her Instagram page that will make her fans go crazy

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Monalisa, a Bhojpuri actress, is well-known in the cinema and television industries. Aside from performing, Monalisa has a strong social media presence, capturing followers and admirers with her daring costume choices.

    article_image2

    She never misses the fashion target, whether she's showcasing her ethnic game or crushing it in Western clothes. Let's celebrate Monalisa's 41st birthday by remembering some of her most daring avatars.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Monalisa glam game was boosted with knee-length black stockings and white tassel-inspired earrings. Her OOTD was completed with a strong red lipstick and dramatic eye makeup.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Monalisa dresses up even while she's on vacation. She soaked in the sun in a jacuzzi while wearing only a black swimsuit, raising the temperature.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Monalisa looked stunning in her sparkling silver attire, channelling her inner bling girl. The thin-strapped shirt was paired with a tiny skirt in the same colour.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

     Monalisa made a statement with a ribbed lavender-hued slinky blouse and pink-white tiny skirt, embracing the pastel shade. 

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Monalisa went straight into our hearts, weaving daring with traditional beauty in a sheer, see-through black saree. Her bold-esque allure was heightened by a deep plunging neckline top.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Monalisa showed off her decolletage in the plunging neckline of her floral bikini, which she paired with a matching bottom.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Monalisa looks stunning in the blue beachwear. Her OOTD was completed with a strong red lipstick and dramatic eye makeup.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chiranjeevi calls out Mansoor Ali Khan for his 'distasteful' remarks on Trisha Krishnan

    Chiranjeevi calls out Mansoor Ali Khan for his 'distasteful' remarks on Trisha Krishnan

    Kanguva Suriya's magnum opus set to release on this date; Read more

    Kanguva: Suriya's magnum opus set to release on this date; Read more

    IFFI 2023: Sara Ali Khan's 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' first preview unveiled; Karan Johar graces the event SHG

    IFFI 2023: Sara Ali Khan's 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' first preview unveiled; Karan Johar graces the event 

    IFFI 2023 in Goa: Vijay Sethupathi attends festival and talks about his film 'Gandhi Talks' RBA

    IFFI 2023 in Goa: Vijay Sethupathi attends festival and talks about his film 'Gandhi Talks'

    Urfi Javed declines photos in surprising casual look; says "Kitni gandi lag ..." SHG

    Urfi Javed declines photos in surprising casual look; says "Kitni gandi lag ..."

    Recent Stories

    Ex Union Home Secretary S Lakshmi Narayanan donates life savings, properties to Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust AJR

    Ex-Union Home Secretary S Lakshmi Narayanan donates life savings, properties to Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust

    Pankaj Advani clinches 26th IBSF World Billiards Championship Title in Doha after defeating Sourav Kothari osf

    Pankaj Advani clinches 26th IBSF World Billiards Championship Title in Doha after defeating Sourav Kothari

    PM Modi's unwavering support for Team India: Old Mann Ki Baat address resurfaces after WC defeat (LISTEN) snt

    PM Modi's unwavering support for Team India: Old Mann Ki Baat address resurfaces after WC defeat (LISTEN)

    6 ways to get over mental filtering RKK

    6 ways to get over mental filtering

    Panauti Rahul Gandhi blames PM Modi's presence for India's World Cup defeat AJR

    'Panauti': Rahul Gandhi blames PM Modi's presence for India's World Cup defeat (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon