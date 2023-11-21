Monalisa turns 41: 7 bold photos of Bhojpuri actress that should not be missed by her fans (Pictures)

Happy Birthday Monalisa: 7 bold pictures of Bhojpuri actress Monalisa from her Instagram page that will make her fans go crazy

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Monalisa, a Bhojpuri actress, is well-known in the cinema and television industries. Aside from performing, Monalisa has a strong social media presence, capturing followers and admirers with her daring costume choices.

She never misses the fashion target, whether she's showcasing her ethnic game or crushing it in Western clothes. Let's celebrate Monalisa's 41st birthday by remembering some of her most daring avatars.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Monalisa glam game was boosted with knee-length black stockings and white tassel-inspired earrings. Her OOTD was completed with a strong red lipstick and dramatic eye makeup.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Monalisa dresses up even while she's on vacation. She soaked in the sun in a jacuzzi while wearing only a black swimsuit, raising the temperature.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Monalisa looked stunning in her sparkling silver attire, channelling her inner bling girl. The thin-strapped shirt was paired with a tiny skirt in the same colour.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Monalisa made a statement with a ribbed lavender-hued slinky blouse and pink-white tiny skirt, embracing the pastel shade.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Monalisa went straight into our hearts, weaving daring with traditional beauty in a sheer, see-through black saree. Her bold-esque allure was heightened by a deep plunging neckline top.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Monalisa showed off her decolletage in the plunging neckline of her floral bikini, which she paired with a matching bottom.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Monalisa looks stunning in the blue beachwear. Her OOTD was completed with a strong red lipstick and dramatic eye makeup.