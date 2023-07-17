Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa SUPER-SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD bedroom song goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 4:21 PM IST

    Bhojpuri song: Pawan Singh and Monalisa's seductive bedroom chemistry is too much for the viewers. The song has received 46 million plus views on YouTube. 

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa is currently highly active on social media. The actress's photos and videos are popular on social media, but she also has millions of YouTube followers.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa's YouTube tracks have a large fan base. In the meantime, a song featuring Monalisa and Bhojpuri sensation Pawan Singh is becoming viral.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This song's lyrics are 'Muaai Dihala Rajaji,' and it features the sizzling chemistry of Monalisa and Pawan Singh. This song has a lot of views on YouTube.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    So far, the song has received 46 million views on YouTube. The song features Monalisa and Pawan Singh's smashing dance and bedroom passion.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Kalpana has sung this song. Vinay Bihari is the author of the lyrics. Rajesh Gupta composed the music for the song. The song is from Pawan Singh and Monalisa's Bhojpuri film 'Saiya Ji Dilwa Mangele,' which is now trending on YouTube.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh and Monalisa have appeared in several films together. Muaai Dihala Rajaji has a lot of fans on YouTube. Despite being eight years old, this song has made a significant return.
     

