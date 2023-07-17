Monalisa SUPER-SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD bedroom song goes viral-WATCH

Bhojpuri song: Pawan Singh and Monalisa's seductive bedroom chemistry is too much for the viewers. The song has received 46 million plus views on YouTube.

Monalisa is currently highly active on social media. The actress's photos and videos are popular on social media, but she also has millions of YouTube followers.

Monalisa's YouTube tracks have a large fan base. In the meantime, a song featuring Monalisa and Bhojpuri sensation Pawan Singh is becoming viral.

This song's lyrics are 'Muaai Dihala Rajaji,' and it features the sizzling chemistry of Monalisa and Pawan Singh. This song has a lot of views on YouTube.

So far, the song has received 46 million views on YouTube. The song features Monalisa and Pawan Singh's smashing dance and bedroom passion.

Kalpana has sung this song. Vinay Bihari is the author of the lyrics. Rajesh Gupta composed the music for the song. The song is from Pawan Singh and Monalisa's Bhojpuri film 'Saiya Ji Dilwa Mangele,' which is now trending on YouTube.



Pawan Singh and Monalisa have appeared in several films together. Muaai Dihala Rajaji has a lot of fans on YouTube. Despite being eight years old, this song has made a significant return.

