    Monalisa SEXY video with Pawan Singh: Bhojpuri actress' BOLD moves is making fans crazy-WATCH

    First Published Apr 11, 2023, 6:32 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress sexy video: Monalisa and Pawan Singh's old song ‘Saiya Ji Dilwa Mangele’ sung by singer Kalpana is going viral on social media and YouTube; take a look
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh, a Bhojpuri superstar, is not only a well-known celebrity in the Bhojpuri industry, but he also has a large fan following both in India and internationally.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh's songs become immediate hits the moment they are released. The great artist has collaborated with several actresses, but Monalisa is one with whom he has written many successful songs. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    'Saiya Ji Dilwa Mangele,' one of his most popular songs with Monalisa, is included here. Pawan Singh and Monalisa are seen romancing and dancing passionately in the video.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song 'Saiya Ji Dilwa Mangele' is popular on YouTube. In the video, Monalisa is dressed in a suit, while Pawan Singh is dressed in a kurta.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The pair lavishes each other with affection. This song is ancient, yet it is still popular among users.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Bhojpuri song 'Saiya Ji Dilwa Mangele' has been viewed several times online. This video is available on the T-Series Hamaar Bhojpuri YouTube channel. Also Read: Salman Khan receives yet another death threat; caller says will kill actor on April 30

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This song 'Saiya Ji Dilwa Mangele' has received 2,051,630 views and numerous comments so far. This song is quite popular. Also Read: Disha Patani receives harsh criticism for wearing 'revealing mini frock'

