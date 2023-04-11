Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani receives harsh criticism for wearing 'revealing mini frock'

    Disha Patani recently went out for lunch in the city in a mini pink dress for which the 'Ek Villain Returns' (2022) actress fell prey to massive trolling; fans compared her sartorial sense with Uorfi Javed.

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 11, 2023, 1:09 PM IST

    Disha Patani's name has come to represent daring style statements and physical fitness. The actress consistently draws attention to herself with her choices in fashion. Although she carries herself flawlessly, she often encounters significant trolling whenever she makes a bold move. An image of the 'Malang' (2020) actress leaving a restaurant while sporting a floral-printed dress spread like wildfire on social media. She had put on minimal makeup and let loose her hair. 

    Social media has always been brutal towards celebrities, especially trolling. Reiterating the trend, while a few netizens lauded Disha's style, some slurred harsh comments at her. One wrote, "Iske kapde chote hi hote ja rahe hai…". One user went to the extent of referring to her co-actor Tiger Shroff's viral dialogue from 'Heropanti 2' (2022) - "Chhoti bacchi ho kya?" People also compared her to Uorfi Javed and said, "I don't see much difference between her and Urfi Javed when it comes to dressing senses,", "Urfi ki behen burfi."

    Some of the comments were: “She is pretty but her dressing sense is very bad." and “Why (is) she always showing her body I liked her before but now.” The actress experienced backlash earlier this month for donning a saree to a gala occasion. On Saturday night, she came to a fashion gala in Mumbai wearing a strapless bra and a silver sequin saree. While netizens marvelled over her look, many began satirising the actress for her beauty and dressing sense.

    Regarding fashion, Disha has always been bold in wearing her mind on her sleeves. The actress previously caused great hullaballoo on the internet when she released a photo of herself in a bikini suit with leopard stripes. The post featured her toned figure and received thousands of views and numerous comments. Have a look:

    WORK FRONT: Patani's last film was in 'Ek Villain Returns' in 2022, where she was cast alongside Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor. She will next be seen in the Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna-starrer 'Yodha', directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The project is in production, and July 7, 2023 has been set as the release date. In addition to this, Disha also has 'Project K', starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone in her pipeline, as well as an untitled Siva movie.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2023, 1:09 PM IST
