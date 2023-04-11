Salman Khan receives yet another death threat; caller says will kill actor on April 30

A Rajasthani guy issued a new murder threat against Salman Khan by making a threat call to the Mumbai Police control room on April 10, after which the police lodged an investigation into the case.

Another death threat was made to Salman Khan by a caller named Rocky. This occurs a few days after the actor purchased a bulletproof Car in response to threats from the gang of thief Lawrence Bishnoi. On April 30, the caller threatened to take away his life. At nine o'clock on Monday night, the Mumbai Police received this call. The inquiry is in progress.

The police identified the caller as Rocky Bhai and added that he was a Gau rakshak from Jodhpur, Rajasthan (Cow-Vigilante). The Mumbai police opened a case and launched an inquiry when the Tiger actor received a death threat over email. They have also increased the superstar's security.

For allegedly sending a threatening e-mail to Khan's office on March 18, the Bandra police filed a first information report (FIR) against three criminals: Bishnoi, Brar, and Rohit. The FIR was filed due to a police complaint by a guy named Prashant Gunjalkar, who police claim routinely visits the well-known actor's apartment in Bandra and owns an artist management business.

According to the source quoting the FIR, Gunjalkar discovered an email that had been sent from the ID "Rohit Garg" while he was in Khan's office on Saturday afternoon. Khan must have seen Bishnoi's recent interview with a news channel, the email said, and if not, he should. It was directed at Gunjalkar and stated that if Khan wanted to resolve the issue, he should speak with Goldy bhai in person, adding that "there is still time but agli bar, jhatka dekhne ko milega" (next time he will receive shock). According to the Indian Criminal Code, the FIR was filed under sections 120-B (the penalty for criminal conspiracy), 506-II (punishment for criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention).

Two Assistant Police Inspectors (API)-rank policemen and eight to ten constables, according to the official, are always on Salman Khan's security detail. Also prohibited are fan gatherings in front of the 57-year-old actor's dual apartment and office in the Bandra suburb's Galaxy Flats.