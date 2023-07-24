Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress' song 'Meri Ye Jawani' is too hot to handle- WATCH

Bhojpuri Music Video: Monalisa's song 'Meri Ye Jawani' earned more than 12,068,563 views and 23k likes. This video has received several comments from viewers.

Monalisa is one of Bhojpuri cinema's most daring and gorgeous actresses. Monalisa's provocative images and dancing videos are always popular on social media.

For those unaware, she is one of the most costly actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. She's also starred in Salman Khan's reality programme 'Bigg Boss.' (WATCH VIDEO)

The actress has almost 5.4 million followers on Instagram. In addition to Bhojpuri, Monalisa has worked in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films.

The actress has also starred in the renowned reality show "Bigg Boss." Monalisa gained a lot of support from the "Bigg Boss" viewers. The crowd appreciated his adventurous manner.



On YouTube, the song has earned 12,068,563 views and 23k likes. Monalisa's sensual and hot dance moves are included in the song.

The crowd well receives the Bhojpuri Queen's dances. This video has received several comments from viewers.



Monalisa enjoys using social media. She is frequently communicating with her admirers via social media. Her captivating performances continue to draw the attention of admirers, to herself.

Fans may learn about the actresses' personal and professional life through social media. She shared many articles and reels to keep her admirers up to date.

