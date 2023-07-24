Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress' song 'Meri Ye Jawani' is too hot to handle- WATCH

    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 5:53 PM IST

    Bhojpuri Music Video: Monalisa's song 'Meri Ye Jawani' earned more than 12,068,563 views and 23k likes. This video has received several comments from viewers.

    article_image1

    Monalisa is one of Bhojpuri cinema's most daring and gorgeous actresses. Monalisa's provocative images and dancing videos are always popular on social media.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    For those unaware, she is one of the most costly actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. She's also starred in Salman Khan's reality programme 'Bigg Boss.' (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The actress has almost 5.4 million followers on Instagram. In addition to Bhojpuri, Monalisa has worked in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The actress has also starred in the renowned reality show "Bigg Boss." Monalisa gained a lot of support from the "Bigg Boss" viewers. The crowd appreciated his adventurous manner.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On YouTube, the song has earned 12,068,563 views and 23k likes. Monalisa's sensual and hot dance moves are included in the song.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The crowd well receives the Bhojpuri Queen's dances. This video has received several comments from viewers.
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa enjoys using social media. She is frequently communicating with her admirers via social media. Her captivating performances continue to draw the attention of admirers, to herself.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans may learn about the actresses' personal and professional life through social media. She shared many articles and reels to keep her admirers up to date.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Uorfi Javed fights with onlooker on 'moral policing' her over 'disrespectful outfit'; fans say 'it's her choice' RBA

    Uorfi Javed fights with man on 'moral policing' her over 'disrespectful outfit'; fans say 'it's her choice'

    Kangana drags Hrithik Roshan as actress denies rumours of kissing Vir Das 'too hard' in Revolver Rani ADC

    Kangana Ranaut drags Hrithik Roshan as actress denies rumours of kissing Vir Das 'too hard' in Revolver Rani

    'Dhindhora Baje Re' song OUT: Witness Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt grooving to peppy beats MSW

    'Dhindhora Baje Re' song OUT: Witness Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt grooving to peppy beats

    The Vaccine War: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri excited about releasing film in Kashmir post 'Oppenheimer' success ADC

    'The Vaccine War': Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri excited about releasing film in Kashmir post 'Oppenheimer' success

    Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about choosing bold scenes in 'Jee Karda' and 'Lust Stories 2'; KNOW REASON MSW

    Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about choosing bold scenes in 'Jee Karda' and 'Lust Stories 2'; KNOW REASON

    Recent Stories

    Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg receives blue belt in Jiu-Jitsu shares photos on social media gcw

    Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg receives blue belt in Jiu-Jitsu; shares photos on social media

    Cricket Kerala pays tribute to Indian cricketer Minnu Mani with junction renaming osf

    Kerala pays tribute to Indian cricketer Minnu Mani with junction renaming

    Touching moment! Viral video captures chimpanzee washing photographer's hands after drinking water anr

    Touching moment! Viral video captures chimpanzee washing photographer's hands after drinking water

    Veteran RSS Pracharak Madan Das Devi passes away at 81

    Veteran RSS Pracharak Madan Das Devi passes away at 81

    Mega fraud ring involving Chinese handlers unearthed: 15,000 Indians targeted in Rs 700 crore scam snt

    Mega fraud ring involving Chinese handlers unearthed: 15,000 Indians targeted in Rs 700 crore scam

    Recent Videos

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon
    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon