Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress shows off her BOLD dance moves in THIS viral song-WATCH

Bhojpuri song: Monalisa’s popular song ‘Aanchal Udal Sajan Sihre Lagal’ goes viral on YouTube; taka a look



Monalisa is one of Bhojpuri cinema's most daring and gorgeous actresses. Monalisa's provocative images and dancing videos are always popular on social media.

The actress has almost 3.5 million followers on Instagram. In addition to Bhojpuri, Monalisa has worked in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films. (WATCH VIDEO)

The actress has also starred in the renowned reality show "Bigg Boss." Monalisa gained a lot of support from the "Bigg Boss" viewers. The audience enthusiastically embraced his adventurous manner.

On YouTube, the song has earned 12,725,378 views and 23k likes. This video has received several comments from viewers.

Monalisa's sensual dancing is included in the song. The crowd well receives the Bhojpuri Queen's dances.