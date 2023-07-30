Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress shows off her BOLD dance moves in THIS viral song-WATCH

    First Published Jul 30, 2023, 4:24 PM IST

    Bhojpuri song: Monalisa’s popular song ‘Aanchal Udal Sajan Sihre Lagal’ goes viral on YouTube; taka a look
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa is one of Bhojpuri cinema's most daring and gorgeous actresses. Monalisa's provocative images and dancing videos are always popular on social media.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The actress has almost 3.5 million followers on Instagram. In addition to Bhojpuri, Monalisa has worked in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The actress has also starred in the renowned reality show "Bigg Boss." Monalisa gained a lot of support from the "Bigg Boss" viewers. The audience enthusiastically embraced his adventurous manner.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On YouTube, the song has earned 12,725,378 views and 23k likes. This video has received several comments from viewers.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa's sensual dancing is included in the song. The crowd well receives the Bhojpuri Queen's dances.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kangana Ranaut launches fresh attacks at THESE two Bollywood superstars; know deets ADC

    Kangana Ranaut launches fresh attacks at THESE two Bollywood superstars; know deets

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Dharmendra's on-screen kiss after 18 years of 'Life in a Metro' MSW

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Dharmendra's on-screen kiss after 18 years of 'Life in a Metro'

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 All you need to know about Amitabh Bachchan popular game show RBA

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: All you need to know about Amitabh Bachchan’s popular game show

    Vicky Kaushal refers Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan as 'reals stars'; compares cuurent stardom to 'fast food' ADC

    Vicky Kaushal refers Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan as 'reals stars'; compares cuurent stardom to 'fast food'

    BRO star Pawan Kalyan's fans arrested for damaging theatre screen and 'milk abhishekham' RBA

    BRO star Pawan Kalyan's fans arrested for damaging theatre screen and 'milk abhishekham'

    Recent Stories

    7 effective methods to remove hard water spots from your vehicle gcw eai

    7 effective methods to remove hard water spots from your vehicle

    I wish that...': Retiring Stuart Broad's ultimate confession on Yuvraj Singh's 6 sixes (WATCH) snt

    'I wish that...': Retiring Stuart Broad's ultimate confession on Yuvraj Singh's 6 sixes (WATCH)

    Conjunctivitis alert: 'Kala Chasma' no remedy to prevent spread; doctors urge caution amid Delhi epidemic snt

    Conjunctivitis alert: 'Kala Chasma' no remedy to prevent spread; doctors urge caution amid Delhi epidemic

    'The Imitation Game' to 'Elizabeth': 7 best historical films on OTT MSW

    'The Imitation Game' to 'Elizabeth': 7 best historical films on OTT

    Dosa with Sambar to Biryani-7 popular South Indian dinner RBA EAI

    Dosa with Sambar to Biryani-7 popular South Indian dinner

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon