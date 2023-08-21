Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Ravi Kishan's BOLD romantic song ‘Kavan Jadoo’ goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 3:56 PM IST

    Bhojpuri video: Ravi Kishan and Monalisa’s steamy romance on ‘Kavan Jadoo’ leaves nothing to the imagination. The duo has a terrific chemistry. 
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ravi Kishan and Monalisa's sensual romance on 'Kavan Jadoo' leaves nothing to the imagination; watch the mesmerising video that is nothing short of spectacular.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Ravi Kishan and Monalisa are well-known Bhojpuri performers who are adored in their state and worldwide. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Both have produced several hit films and songs throughout the years. 'Kavan Jadoo' is one of the songs that has done exceptionally well on social media.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Monalisa is seen romancing Ravi Kishan in this song. The chemistry between them is too hot to describe.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    'Kavan Jadoo' is the title of the Bhojpuri song. Ravi Kishan and Monalisa's song is incredibly lovely. The duo has a terrific chemistry. Bhojpuri Song has been released to World Wide Records Bhojpuri's official YouTube channel.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Millions of views have been generated thus far, and several comments have been left. This song was published on YouTube in 2016.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song "Rakta Bhoomi Bhojpuri" comes from the film Rakta Bhoomi Bhojpuri. Udit Narayan and Sonali Dutt perform this song.
     

    Sunny Deol finally addresses reports of Rs 56 crores loan on his Juhu home; Know details

    Josh with Alive India Band-E-Mataram bought a grand celebration of music, unity and talent

    Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani says she beat him, faked pregnancy news and more

    Barroz: Mohanlal's directorial debut breaks boundaries; ready for multilingual release

    Nazriya Nazim-Fahadh Faasil's 9th wedding anniversary: Actress shares a cute photo with their pet dog

    Heart health to vitamins: 7 benefits you can derive from chilli pepper

    Sunny Deol finally addresses reports of Rs 56 crores loan on his Juhu home; Know details

    Craft and Glory swiftly establishes a robust footwear customer

    Josh with Alive India Band-E-Mataram bought a grand celebration of music, unity and talent

    LaLiga 2023/24: Barcelona boss Xavi applauds Gundogan's show in triumph against Cadiz (Watch)

    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

