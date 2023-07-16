Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Ravi Kishan's BOLD rain dance on ‘Kavan Jadoo’ goes VIRAL

Bhojpuri actors Ravi Kishan and Monalisa's sensual romance on 'Kavan Jadoo' leaves nothing to the imagination; watch the mesmerising video that is nothing short of spectacular.

Ravi Kishan and Monalisa are well-known Bhojpuri actors who are popular not just in their own state but all across the world.

Both have produced several hit films and songs throughout the years. 'Kavan Jadoo' is one of the songs that has done exceptionally well on social media.



Monalisa is seen romancing Ravi Kishan in this song. The chemistry between them is too hot to describe.

'Kavan Jadoo' is the title of the Bhojpuri song. Ravi Kishan and Monalisa's song is incredibly lovely. The duo has a terrific chemistry.



Bhojpuri Song 'Kavan Jadoo' has been released to World Wide Records Bhojpuri's official YouTube channel.

Millions of views have been generated thus far, and several comments have been left.This song was published on YouTube in 2016.

Monalisa and Ravikishan look great in the song Kavan Jadoo. Ravi Kishan is looking forward to seeing and Monalisa's relationship.



The song "Kavan Jaadu " comes from the film Rakhtbhoomi the movie featured Ravi Kishan, Monalisa, Ehshan Khan, Shashi Kiran, Sambhavna Seth, Urvasi Solanki and Seema Singh. Udit Narayan and Sonali Dutt perform this song.