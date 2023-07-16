Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Ravi Kishan's BOLD rain dance on ‘Kavan Jadoo’ goes VIRAL

    First Published Jul 16, 2023, 5:13 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actors Ravi Kishan and Monalisa's sensual romance on 'Kavan Jadoo' leaves nothing to the imagination; watch the mesmerising video that is nothing short of spectacular.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Ravi Kishan and Monalisa are well-known Bhojpuri actors who are popular not just in their own state but all across the world.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Both have produced several hit films and songs throughout the years. 'Kavan Jadoo' is one of the songs that has done exceptionally well on social media.
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa is seen romancing Ravi Kishan in this song. The chemistry between them is too hot to describe.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    'Kavan Jadoo' is the title of the Bhojpuri song. Ravi Kishan and Monalisa's song is incredibly lovely. The duo has a terrific chemistry.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Bhojpuri Song 'Kavan Jadoo' has been released to World Wide Records Bhojpuri's official YouTube channel.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Millions of views have been generated thus far, and several comments have been left.This song was published on YouTube in 2016.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa and Ravikishan look great in the song Kavan Jadoo. Ravi Kishan is looking forward to seeing and Monalisa's relationship.
     

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song "Kavan Jaadu " comes from the film Rakhtbhoomi the movie featured Ravi Kishan, Monalisa, Ehshan Khan, Shashi Kiran, Sambhavna Seth, Urvasi Solanki and Seema Singh. Udit Narayan and Sonali Dutt perform this song.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    'Gone with the Wind' to 'The Godfather': 7 must-watch movies that stand the test of time MSW EAI

    'Gone with the Wind' to 'The Godfather': 7 must-watch movies that stand the test of time

    Kaavaalaa Tamannaah Bhatia Rajinikanth viral song from Jailer is LOVED by many (Videos) RBA

    Kaavaalaa: Tamannaah Bhatia, Rajinikanth’s viral song from Jailer is LOVED by many (Videos)

    Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 to be 'minutely' scrutinised by CBFC panel? Know details MSW

    Akshay Kumar starrer 'OMG 2' to be 'minutely' scrutinised by CBFC panel? Know details

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar shares Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's goof ups on set MSW

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar shares Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's goof ups on set

    Kajol asks Shah Rukh Khan how much did Pathaan really make, fans on Twitter react to question ADC

    Kajol asks Shah Rukh Khan ‘how much did Pathaan really make', fans on Twitter react to question

    Recent Stories

    Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall in next 3 hours; Yellow alert issued in various districts anr

    Kerala likely to receive rainfall in next 3 hours; Yellow alert issued in various districts

    Flipkart Big Savings Days sale iPhone 14 Plus gets HUGE discount Check out deal details gcw

    Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: iPhone 14 Plus gets HUGE discount; Check out deal details

    Strawberries & cream to Pimm's: 7 iconic foods to savour at Wimbledon snt eai

    Strawberries & cream to Pimm's: 7 iconic foods to savour at Wimbledon

    SEXY PHOTOS: Disha Patani flaunts her BOLD side in plunging neckline black gown RBA

    SEXY PHOTOS: Disha Patani flaunts her BOLD side in plunging neckline black gown

    'Gone with the Wind' to 'The Godfather': 7 must-watch movies that stand the test of time MSW EAI

    'Gone with the Wind' to 'The Godfather': 7 must-watch movies that stand the test of time

    Recent Videos

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon