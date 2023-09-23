Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Ravi Kishan's BOLD dance moves on 'Kavan Jadoo' are 'too hot to handle'

    First Published Sep 23, 2023, 2:01 PM IST

    Bhojpuri video: Ravi Kishan and Monalisa’s steamy romance in the song 'Kavan Jadoo' goes viral on YouTube. The chemistry between them is too hot to describe.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Ravi Kishan and Monalisa are well-known Bhojpuri performers who are adored not just in their own state but all across the world.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Both have produced several hit films and songs throughout the years. 'Kavan Jadoo' is one of the songs that has done exceptionally well on social media. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa is seen romancing Ravi Kishan in this song. The chemistry between them is too hot to describe.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    'Kavan Jadoo' is the title of the Bhojpuri song. Ravi Kishan and Monalisa's song is incredibly lovely. The duo has a terrific chemistry.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This Bhojpuri song 'Kavan Jadoo' has been released to World Wide Records Bhojpuri's official YouTube channel.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Millions of views have been generated thus far, and several comments have been left. Udit Narayan and Sonali Dutt sang this song.

