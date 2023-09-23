Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Ravi Kishan's BOLD dance moves on ‘Kavan Jadoo’ are 'too hot to handle'

Bhojpuri video: Ravi Kishan and Monalisa’s steamy romance in the song 'Kavan Jadoo' goes viral on YouTube. The chemistry between them is too hot to describe.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Ravi Kishan and Monalisa are well-known Bhojpuri performers who are adored not just in their own state but all across the world.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Both have produced several hit films and songs throughout the years. 'Kavan Jadoo' is one of the songs that has done exceptionally well on social media. (WATCH VIDEO)

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Monalisa is seen romancing Ravi Kishan in this song. The chemistry between them is too hot to describe.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

'Kavan Jadoo' is the title of the Bhojpuri song. Ravi Kishan and Monalisa's song is incredibly lovely. The duo has a terrific chemistry.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

This Bhojpuri song 'Kavan Jadoo' has been released to World Wide Records Bhojpuri's official YouTube channel.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Millions of views have been generated thus far, and several comments have been left. Udit Narayan and Sonali Dutt sang this song.