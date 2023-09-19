Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pradeep Pandey's song 'Susuk Susuk' is not to be missed by their fans

Bhojpuri video: Pradeep Pandey and Monalisa’s romance song ‘Susuk Susuk Ke Royee Thi’ goes viral on YouTube with 7,417,964 views and 25k likes; take a look



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Pradeep Pandey "Chintu" and Monalisa have been the most popular and successful actors in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

They constantly delivered their most outstanding performances and captivated audiences with their on-screen connection. (WATCH VIDEO)

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Fans have been swooning over their chemistry ever since their music video for "Susuk Susuk Ke Royee Thi" went viral.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The "Susuk Susuk Ke Royee Thi" music video is a sensual and romantic delight for viewers. Pradeep Pandey, "Chintu" and Monalisa are seen dancing and romancing in the most daring way possible.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

They have tremendous chemistry, and how they express their love for one another leaves you wanting more.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Pradeep Pandey "Chintu" and Monalisa have once again demonstrated why they are the most desired and cherished on-screen couple.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

You'll fall in love with them again after hearing "Susuk Susuk Ke Royee Thi" due to their chemistry.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Their fans can't get enough of their hot chemistry, and the song has already become a massive hit among Bhojpuri music fans.

