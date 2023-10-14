Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's romantic song 'Jag Hai Pa Jata' goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Oct 14, 2023, 4:57 PM IST

    Bhojpuri Dance Video: Monalisa and Pawan Singh's song 'Jag Hai Pa Jata' from the film 'Ziddi Aashiq' goes viral on YouTube with 84,800,929 plus views; take a look

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa is one of the most daring and attractive actresses in Bhojpuri cinema. Monalisa's daring photos and dancing videos frequently go viral on social media. The actress has almost 5.5 million Instagram followers.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa has also worked in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu films, and Bhojpuri. In addition, the actress has appeared on the popular reality show "Bigg Boss." (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa received a lot of affection from the "Bigg Boss" crowd. The audience well received his daring manner.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Bhojpuri song "Jajhe Pa Jaata" by superstar Pawan Singh and Monalisa is now trending on YouTube.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    So far, the song has received 84,800,929 views on YouTube. The song features Monalisa and Pawan Singh's seductive rain dance. Kalpana and Pawan Singh performed this song.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Vinay Bihari provided both the words and the music. The song is from Pawan Singh and Monalisa's Bhojpuri film 'Ziddi Aashiq,' now trending on YouTube. View the video here:
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The pairing of Monalisa and Pawan Singh is trendy among Bhojpuri filmgoers, and their chemistry is quite appealing. Pawan Singh and Monalisa have appeared in several films together.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song 'Jag Hai Pa Jata' is quite popular on YouTube. Although this song is 8 years old, it has significantly returned.
     

