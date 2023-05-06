Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's naughty dance steps will make you go crazy-WATCH

    First Published May 6, 2023, 3:48 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Pawan Singh teases Monalisa in 'Uttar Ke Dupatta;' The enticing performance will leave you wanting more; watch the video.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Bhojpuri stars have grown popular not only in one state, but throughout India. People of all ages like watching Bhojpuri music, both old and new.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    There are stars in the Bhojpuri business, but two of the most well-known actors with a large fan base are Pawan Singh and Monalisa. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Both have given several superhit songs, one named 'Uttar Ke Dupatta.' Pawan Singh is seen in this video naughtily dancing steps to Monalisa.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh and Monalisa have given many hit numbers. Among them, ‘Uttar Ke Dupatta’ ranks right at the top. 
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa is a big actress in Bhojpuri cinema. Monalisa is known for her beauty and acting. In this song actor and the actress, chemistry is very Fabulous.

    article_image6

    The title of this hit song is ‘Uttar Ke Dupatta’. This song is from Bhojpuri movie Ziddi Aashiq. In the video of the song, Pawan Singh and Monalisa are romancing in the park.
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa is seen in a different style in the song. Monalisa is wearing a short dress. Pawan Singh is also looking very attractive in a shirt and T-shirt look.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Uttar Ke Dupatta song is a superhit song. This song has been uploaded on the YouTube channel Ishtar Bhojpuri. Till now lakhs of views have come on this song and many comments are coming. This song is becoming quite viral.
     

