    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's bold bedroom song 'Muaai Dihala Rajaji' goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 6:26 PM IST

    Bhojpuri Hot Video: Monalisa and Pawan Singh's song 'Muaai Dihala Rajaji' from the movie 'Saiyan Ji Dilwa Mangela' goes viral on Social media and YouTube.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa, a Bhojpuri and TV actress, is quite active on social media these days. Photos and videos of the actress have been shared on social media, but she also has millions of YouTube admirers.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa's YouTube tracks have a large fan base. In the meantime, a song featuring Monalisa and Bhojpuri sensation Pawan Singh is becoming viral. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This song's lyrics are 'Muaai Dihala Rajaji,' and it features the sizzling chemistry of Monalisa and Pawan Singh. This song has a lot of views on YouTube.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    So far, the song has received 50 million views on YouTube. The song features Monalisa and Pawan Singh's smashing dance and bedroom passion.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Kalpana has sung this song. Vinay Bihari is the author of the lyrics. Rajesh Gupta composed the music for the song.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song is from Pawan Singh and Monalisa's Bhojpuri film 'Saiya Ji Dilwa Mangele,' which is now trending on YouTube.
     

    article_image7

    The pairing of Monalisa and Pawan Singh is well-known among Bhojpuri filmgoers, and both actors are famous. Pawan Singh and Monalisa have appeared in a number of films together. 

