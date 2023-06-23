Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa sexy video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD bedroom song 'Kaise Thamai Kalaiya Piya' goes viral

    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 2:12 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy actress: Pawan Singh and Monalisa's romance on 'Kayese Kalaiya Thamai Piya' song from the film 'Des Pardesh' is going viral on YouTube with 46,475,555 views and counting.

    Pawan Singh, who dominates his followers' hearts via acting and singing, consistently draws the spotlight to himself. Fans hail all of his films and music videos as Blockbuster smashes.

    On the other hand, Pawan Singh's music videos have taken over social media. The incredible song 'Kayese Kalaiya Thamai Piya' from Pawan Singh and Monalisa's superhit film 'Des Pardesh' is viral on YouTube. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Both actors had outstanding performances in the song. Pawan and Monalisa's lethal romance in the video has everyone's heart racing. Aside from that, their chemistry is great. So far, the Bhojpuri song video has gotten 46 million views and 69K likes.
     

    Pawan Singh and Monalisa's flawless dancing moves and expressions on the song 'Kayese Kalaiya Thamai Piya' have gone viral.

    Popular singer Palak sang this song with a lovely voice. The sensual romance video of Monalisa and Pawan is receiving much attention from the viewers.
     

    "Palak can sing anything and it'll sound beautiful melodious...sweetest voice ever!!" wrote one. Another user said, "Power Star Pawan Singh world ka best singer."

    "the best and the sexiest and the seductive and the temptess monalisa," one of them wrote. Pawan feels really fortunate to be performing this song with her."
     

