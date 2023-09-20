Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD romance in ‘Saiya Ji Dilwa Mangele' goes viral-WATCH

Bhojpuri video: In the video, Pawan Singh and Monalisa are seen romancing and dancing seductively. The video crossed over 2.1M views on YouTube and 7.2 likes.

Pawan Singh, a Bhojpuri superstar, is a well-known celebrity in the Bhojpuri industry and has a large fan following both in India and internationally. His songs become immediate hits the moment they are released.



The great artist has collaborated with various actresses, but Monalisa is one with whom he has written many successful songs. (WATCH VIDEO)

We present one of his most famous songs with Monalsia, 'Saiya Ji Dilwa Mangele'. Pawan Singh and Monalisa are seen romancing and dancing passionately in the video.

On YouTube, the song 'Saiya Ji Dilwa Mangele' is going popular. In the video, Monalisa is dressed in a suit, while Pawan Singh is dressed in a kurta.

The pair lavishes each other with affection. This song is ancient, yet it is still popular among users.



The Bhojpuri song 'Saiya Ji Dilwa Mangele' has been viewed several times on the internet. This video is available on the T-Series Hamaar Bhojpuri YouTube channel.

This song of Monalisa has received millions of views and numerous comments so far. This song is quite popular.

