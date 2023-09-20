Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD romance in ‘Saiya Ji Dilwa Mangele' goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 4:31 PM IST

    Bhojpuri video: In the video, Pawan Singh and Monalisa are seen romancing and dancing seductively. The video crossed over 2.1M views on YouTube and 7.2 likes.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh, a Bhojpuri superstar, is a well-known celebrity in the Bhojpuri industry and has a large fan following both in India and internationally. His songs become immediate hits the moment they are released.
     

    article_image2

    The great artist has collaborated with various actresses, but Monalisa is one with whom he has written many successful songs. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    We present one of his most famous songs with Monalsia, 'Saiya Ji Dilwa Mangele'. Pawan Singh and Monalisa are seen romancing and dancing passionately in the video.

    article_image4

    On YouTube, the song 'Saiya Ji Dilwa Mangele' is going popular. In the video, Monalisa is dressed in a suit, while Pawan Singh is dressed in a kurta.

    article_image5

    The pair lavishes each other with affection. This song is ancient, yet it is still popular among users.
     

    article_image6

    The Bhojpuri song 'Saiya Ji Dilwa Mangele' has been viewed several times on the internet. This video is available on the T-Series Hamaar Bhojpuri YouTube channel.

    article_image7

    This song of Monalisa has received millions of views and numerous comments so far. This song is quite popular.
     

