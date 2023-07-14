Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD rain dance on ‘Jag Hai Pa Jata’ goes VIRAL

    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 7:17 PM IST

    Pawan Singh and Monalisa's romantic song 'Jag Hai Pa Jata' goes viral on YouTube, with 81,957,600 views and counting. Take a look

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh and Monalisa set the bar high with their sizzling and amazing performances in many songs and films. Their partnership is a great treat for fans since they offer outstanding performances.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan and Monalisa's songs generate a lot of talk and attention online. One song featuring Pawan Singh and Monalisa is getting popular on the internet, and it shows them dancing to the intense sounds of 'Jag Hai Pa Jata.'
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Online users praise the dynamic and spectacular dance. Pawan Singh and Monalisa are known for their energetic and spectacular dance performances, and this is no exception.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The couple looks lovely while dancing to the song's rhythms. Monalisa's sensual and vibrant persona raises the temperature online throughout the song.

    article_image5

    It's admirable how she entices Pawan Singh. Pawan accepts her open offer, and the actors put on a fantastic show.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The video has gone viral on the internet. On YouTube, it has had 81,957,600 views. Online people laud the dancing performance in the post's comments section.

