    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's bedroom romance on 'Pala Satake' goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Sep 26, 2023, 6:00 PM IST

    Bhojpuri video: Pawan Singh and Monalisa’s romantic song ‘Pala Satake’ goes viral on YouTube 7.4M views and counting.  The song ‘Pala Satake’ is the hit song of the actor and actress.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Bhojpuri songs are not just famous in one state, but also throughout the country. Pawan Singh and Monalisa are two of the numerous popular stars in the Bhojpuri film business.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh and Monalisa are some of the industry's most sought-after performers and actresses. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The video we've included here is a smash hit with millions of views. The video's title is 'Pala Satake.'
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    A song by Pawan Singh is becoming popular. The actor is romancing Bhojpuri diva Monalisa in this song. Monalisa is Bhojpuri cinema's highest-paid actress.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Users adore Monalisa's acting and appearance. Users appreciate Monalisa's chemistry with Pawan Singh.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song 'Pala Satake' by Monalisa and Pawan Singh goes viral on YouTube. This song is from the Bhojpuri film 'Sarkar Raj'.
     

