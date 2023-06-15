Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD romantic song goes viral on YouTube-WATCH

    First Published Jun 15, 2023, 4:49 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress sexy video: Nirahua and Monalisa's passionate dance song 'Pyar Wali Baat Hokheda' raises the standard with their 'Dhamakedar' performance 

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Monalisa, the dynamic combo, have again set the stage on fire with their mesmerising dance performance on the famous song 'Pyaar Wali Baat.'

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Their incredible chemistry and dancing skills have swept the internet, leaving admirers speechless and yearning for more. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Bhojpuri popular on-screen couple Nirahua and Monalisa have won hearts in the entertainment world for years.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    However, their performance on 'Pyaar Wali Baat' has elevated their dancing talent. The duo's romantic dance routine revealed their extraordinary chemistry.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Social media platforms were flooded with compliments for the duo's outstanding performance. Fans praised their commitment, praising their hard work and talent.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Many people wished to watch more of Nirahua and Monalisa's captivating performances. They have once again demonstrated why they are regarded as one of the most dynamic duos in the industry.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Monalisa's remarkable performance on 'Pyaar Wali Baat' has indelibly impacted their fans and listeners.

