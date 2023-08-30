Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD song ‘Hili Palang Ke Palai' goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Aug 30, 2023, 3:16 PM IST

    Bhojpuri video: Nirahua and Monalisa's sensuously passionate dance performance on 'Hili Palang Ke Palai,' watch video, leaves little to the imagination.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The crowd goes crazy whenever Monalisa, the "Superstar of Bhojpuri Songs," releases a new song. She has an extensive and expanding fan following.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    She can connect with any actor and generate tremendous chemistry. One of her amazing songs is quickly becoming popular.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The fans were overjoyed when they saw Nirahua and Monalisa. After viewing the film, your entire day will change.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In the video, Monalisa can be seen blasting away in an orange outfit. Nirahua's behaviour has been completely out of control as a result of her looks.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    As seen in the video, they have great chemistry. The song resonates with people, as it has 1.7 million views so far. Social media users are swooning over the song.
     

    article_image6

    In the video, Nirahua and Bhojpuri actress Monalisa can be seen fiercely dancing. Fans have submitted a variety of remarks.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Monalisa's chemistry shows through as they dance in the video. They're dancing to the song "Hili Palang Ke Palai," which is becoming more famous online. "Raja Babu" is the title of the film.
     

