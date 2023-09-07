Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's BOLD song 'Khali Batiya Se Pet Naahi' goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Sep 7, 2023, 5:57 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Monalisa's song 'Khali Batiya Se Pet Naahi' from the film 'Tere Naam' goes viral on YouTube with 383,213 views and 2k likes; take a look

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav is well-known for his acting and dancing abilities, which he has demonstrated in films and songs. His songs became popular on social media, earning him the label of 'Trending Star' from his followers.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    His song 'Khali Batiya Se Pet Naahi' creates waves, and fans love his chemistry with Monalisa on the track. Khesari Lal Yadav is well-known for his strong dancing abilities, but this song is full of sizzling chemistry and passionate dance, and the performers' acting will melt your heart. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    'Khali Batiya Se Pet Nahi' is a suhag raat romantic song. Khesari Lal Yadav and Monalisa perform hot bedroom and rain romance in the song.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They look hot while enjoying and dancing to the beats. Khesari and Monalisa look lovely in this song, and their bedroom and rain romance will leave you wanting more.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Their stunning outfits donned by Khesari and Monalisa are enough to win your heart. They seem attractive when romancing each other.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    With their sizzling and dynamic dance to the song's upbeat beats, both stars are making the internet want more.

    article_image7

    On YouTube, the song has had 330,414 views. Fans like the duo's connection and lavish them with praise and respect for their performance. The song is about sizzling chemistry and is driving the crowd insane.

