    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal Yadav's BOLD song goes viral on YouTube-WATCH

    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 4:29 PM IST

    Bhojpuri Dance Video: Monalisa’s sexy song 'Khali Batiya Se Pet Naahi' with Khesari Lal Yadav is not to be missed. The movie has received 9,990,496 views and 1.6k likes on YouTube. 

    Monalisa is one of Bhojpuri cinema's most daring and gorgeous actresses. She is an avid social media user. Her stunning fashion sense puts her in the limelight.
     

    Monalisa undoubtedly has a significant social media following. She continues to strike dread into the hearts of her worshippers with her beauty.

    Every day, she posts bold photographs and videos that her admirers like. Meanwhile, her old song is making a comeback.

    On YouTube, the song has received 9,990,496 views and 1.6k likes. Monalisa's daring dancing and appearance are featured in the music.

    The crowd gets the Bhojpuri Queen Monalisa's dances. This video has received several comments from viewers. Monalisa has destroyed the enchantment of Hindi, Telugu, Odisha, and Bengali films, in addition to Bhojpuri films.
     

    She has appeared in several Hindi television series. She appeared on Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss when her Hindi belt got renowned among the audience. Monalisa has destroyed the enchantment of Hindi, Telugu, Odisha, and Bengali films, in addition to Bhojpuri films. 

