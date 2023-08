Monalisa SEXY video and photos: Bhojpuri actress' BOLD rain dance with Nirahua goes viral-WATCH

Bhojpuri video: Monalisa's song 'Joban Daba Di Raja ji' is going viral on YouTube and social media. Bhojpuri star couple Nirahua and Monalisa are featured in the video.

Bhojpuri songs are viral on YouTube and social media daily. Nirahua and Monalisa's video goes viral again.

The movie ‘Pratigya’ has this song. This video shows that everyone is watching Monalisa dance. For those unfamiliar, Indu Sonali sings this.

Vinay Bihari wrote the lyrics. This song's melody is by Rajesh Rajnish. The video has 6,276,361 views. This song available on YouTube by Ishtar Bhojpuri.

Also famous is actress Monalisa. Social media virtualizes her photos and videos. Every video and snapshot Monalisa posts is adored. This video has 6.1 million views. Wave Music Bhojpuri posted it on YouTube.