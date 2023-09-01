Monalisa SEXY photos, video: Bhojpuri actress' BOLD and HOT dance moves will make you crazy-WATCH

Bhojpuri Dance Video: The Bhojpuri Queen Monalisa’s sexy moves are popular with the fans and audience. This song 'Choliya Ke Khol Dee' video has a lot of comments from fans, with 5.5M views on YouTube.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Monalisa is one of Bhojpuri cinema's most daring and gorgeous actresses. Monalisa's provocative images and dancing videos are always popular on social media. The actress has almost 5.4 million followers on Instagram.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

In addition to Bhojpuri, Monalisa has worked in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films. The actress has also starred in the renowned reality show "Bigg Boss." (WATCH VIDEO)

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Monalisa gained a lot of support from the "Bigg Boss" viewers. The crowd appreciated his adventurous manner.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

On YouTube, the song has earned 5.5M views and 4.8k likes. Monalisa's sensual and hot dance moves are included in the music. The Bhojpuri Queen's dances are well received by the crowd. This video has received several comments from viewers.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Monalisa enjoys using social media. She is frequently communicating with her admirers via social media. Her captivating performances continue to draw the attention of admirers to herself.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Fans may learn about the actresses' personal and professional lives through social media. She shared many articles and reels to keep her admirers up to date.

