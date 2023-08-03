Monalisa HOT video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD song goes viral on YouTube; take a look

Bhojpuri sexy video: Nirahua and Monalisa’s hot romance in ‘Ye Ho Piya Garva Lagaav Na’ from the film 'Aakhri Rasta' has got more than 42,378,119 views on YouTube.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Bhojpuri music and videos have swept the globe by storm in recent years. The Bhojpuri business is well-known for its vivid music and dance, and it has achieved widespread acclaim in India and abroad.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Bhojpuri videos are now widely available on platforms such as YouTube and social media, and millions worldwide enjoy them. (WATCH VIDEO)



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

One of the most famous Bhojpuri dancing videos to become viral is from the film "Aakhri Rasta," in which Nirahua and Monalisa star.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

"Ye Ho Piya Garva Lagaav Na," the song, has become a great hit among Bhojpuri music enthusiasts. It has gotten many great comments and over 42 million views on YouTube. Also Read: MONALISA SEXY BEDROOM VIDEO: BHOJPURI ACTRESS, PAWAN SINGH'S SONG "DIYA GUL KARA RANI" GOES VIRAL-WATCH

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Monalisa shows off her remarkable dance talents in the video, which has left admirers speechless. Her performance is mesmerising and catches the essence of Bhojpuri dancing flawlessly.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The song is an excellent combination of traditional Bhojpuri music and current sounds, making it a crowd-pleaser for people of all ages. Also Read: OMG 2: 7 reasons to watch Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's film