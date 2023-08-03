Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa HOT video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD song goes viral on YouTube; take a look

    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 5:26 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Nirahua and Monalisa's hot romance in 'Ye Ho Piya Garva Lagaav Na' from the film 'Aakhri Rasta' has got more than 42,378,119 views on YouTube.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Bhojpuri music and videos have swept the globe by storm in recent years. The Bhojpuri business is well-known for its vivid music and dance, and it has achieved widespread acclaim in India and abroad.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Bhojpuri videos are now widely available on platforms such as YouTube and social media, and millions worldwide enjoy them. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    One of the most famous Bhojpuri dancing videos to become viral is from the film "Aakhri Rasta," in which Nirahua and Monalisa star.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    "Ye Ho Piya Garva Lagaav Na," the song, has become a great hit among Bhojpuri music enthusiasts. It has gotten many great comments and over 42 million views on YouTube. Also Read: MONALISA SEXY BEDROOM VIDEO: BHOJPURI ACTRESS, PAWAN SINGH'S SONG "DIYA GUL KARA RANI" GOES VIRAL-WATCH

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa shows off her remarkable dance talents in the video, which has left admirers speechless. Her performance is mesmerising and catches the essence of Bhojpuri dancing flawlessly.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song is an excellent combination of traditional Bhojpuri music and current sounds, making it a crowd-pleaser for people of all ages. Also Read: OMG 2: 7 reasons to watch Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's film

