    Miley Cyrus HOT Photos: 'Flowers' singer stuns fans with scintillating curves in hottest Bikinis

    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

    Best known for her hit singles Party in the USA, See You Again, and more, the globally prominent pop icon Miley Cyrus is a true blue icon. Here are the times when the 'Flowers' singer and global icon Miley Cyrus stuns fans with her searing looks in Bikinis.

    article_image1

    Image: Miley Cyrus / Instagram

    Miley Cyrus is definitely a global style icon who always amplifies the style game and fashion quotient on the gram with her quirky and risque Bikini outfits. These sultry and scorching hot Bikini pictures of the 'Flowers' singer are totally unmissable.

    article_image2

    Image: Miley Cyrus / Instagram

    Miley Cyrus goes sexy and bold as she flaunts her hourglass figure in this monochrome photo, while Miley amplifies the heat in a black and grey lining monokini.

    article_image3

    Image: Miley Cyrus / Instagram

    Miley Cyrus looks ravishing and drop-dead-sizzling as she flaunts her sizzling figure in a BOLD topless look with only black jeans. She gives fans a peak at her assets here. Her hands and upper body are covered with tattoos.

    article_image4

    Image: Miley Cyrus / Instagram

    Miley Cyrus looks stunning and drop-dead-gorgeous in this mint green-coloured strap bra and bottoms that flaunt her sexy figure to fans.

    article_image5

    Image: Miley Cyrus / Instagram

    Miley Cyrus gives a sizzling pose and searing expressions at the camera lens as she serves a dose of allure and desire in the red strapless red bandeau bikini with bottoms of the same colour as she lies down in a sultry way.

    article_image6

    Image: Miley Cyrus / Instagram

    Miley Cyrus channels her inner sexy siren and diva as she flaunts her cleavage and sexy figure to fans in a hot black halter neck shimmery bralette.

    article_image7

    Image: Miley Cyrus / Instagram

    Miley Cyrus channels her inner seductress as she lies down in this picture. The 'Flowers' singer has donned a dark-red bikini set. The actress-singer is showing her well-toned abs to fans. Her fans have gotten captivated by her hot looks that have set Instagram ablaze.

    article_image8

    Image: Miley Cyrus / Instagram

    In this picture, Miley Cyrus is flaunting her toned body and abs in this scintillating dark-red Bikini. She used minimal makeup. She is giving a dose of allure by displaying her toned abs, legs, and well-sculpted hands, which are full of tattoos.

    article_image9

    Image: Miley Cyrus / Instagram

    Miley Cyrus is flaunting her toned body and abs in this scintillating dark-red Bikini. She gives desirable looks at the camera lens as she displays her toned legs, hands, and abs. Miley Cyrus in a red bikini raises the oomph factor on the 'gram.

    article_image10

    Image: Miley Cyrus / Instagram

    In this picture, Miley Cyrus looks stunning as she flaunts her toned body and physique in a sizzling BOLD black bikini. She is lying down on the road outside the swimming pool. She wore black sunglasses and red lipstick on her lips.

    article_image11

    Image: Miley Cyrus / Instagram

    Miley Cyrus looks like a perfect goddess in this shimmery dark-brown-coloured monokini. She has enhanced her look with blonde hair and black heels.

    article_image12

    Image: Miley Cyrus / Instagram

    Miley Cyrus soaks in the sun and enjoys the tropical vibes as she stands outside the pool flaunting her booty, thighs and scintillating curves in a golden shiny monokini and closes her eyes to savour the moment.

    article_image13

    Image: Miley Cyrus / Instagram

    Miley Cyrus gives a sensual pose as she sits down and flaunts her hourglass figure. She went topless with only see-through stockings adding more seduction to the monochrome photo.

