Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mia Khalifa SEXY pictures: 6 times the model showed off her hot body

    First Published Oct 6, 2023, 7:22 PM IST

    Mia Khalifa is often seen flaunting her hot body on the internet. Here are 6 very hot pictures of the model that will get you sweating. 

    article_image1

    Mia Khalifa is a Lebanese-American media personality, webcam model, and former pornographic film actress. 

    article_image2

    The 30-year-old looked hot in an orange bikini as she wore some light jewelry to complete her look and has a pair of shades on. 

    article_image3

    Seems like accessorizing the bikini look is her favourite thing. Mia yet again looked hot and cute while she posed in a pink bikini. 

    article_image4

    Did cupcakes look yummier? Mia showed how cupcakes are served as she served them in a tray while wearing a blue dress with white pole ka dots. 

    article_image5

    Mia showed off her hot figure by wearing a black swimsuit with her hair open and sunglasses on to make her look hot and classy. 

    article_image6

    Mia once again raised temperatures with her look as she wore a blue shirt with white stripes and a Calvin Klein undergarment. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kriti Sanon bags National Award for 'Mimi', reveals how her manifestation came true DPK

    Kriti Sanon bags National Award for 'Mimi', reveals how her manifestation came true

    Urfi Javed labels Raj Kundra 'Porn King' in bold response to his controversial comments SHG EAI

    Urfi Javed labels Raj Kundra 'Porn King' in bold response to his controversial comments

    Raj Kundra turns stand-up comedian, calls himself 'sasta Kanye West', 'Shilpa ka pati' RKK

    Watch: Raj Kundra turns stand-up comedian, calls himself 'sasta Kanye West', 'Shilpa ka pati'

    "Deepika Padukone is my favourite", says former Pakistani Cricketer Ramiz Raja RKK

    "Deepika Padukone is my favourite", says former Pakistani Cricketer Ramiz Raja

    Tholvi FC: Sharaf U Dheen starrer releases the theme song with a beautiful message rkn

    Tholvi FC: Sharaf U Dheen starrer releases the theme song with a beautiful message

    Recent Stories

    In pictures: Urfi Javed goes nude in new photoshoot RKK

    In pictures: Urfi Javed goes nude in new photoshoot

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2023 Redmi 12 to Realme C53 7 Android smartphones you can buy under Rs 10000 gcw

    Flipkart sale 2023: 7 Android smartphones you can buy under Rs 10,000

    Explanation of India's Top 10 Mixer Juicer in 2023

    Exploration of India’s Top 10 Mixer Juicer in 2023

    Remove child pornography NOW... Modi government tells social media platforms

    Remove child pornography NOW... Modi government tells social media platforms

    ODI World Cup 2023: Like father, Like son Bas de Leede replicates father Tim de Leede stats in the 1st match

    ODI World Cup 2023: Like father, Like son - Bas de Leede replicates father Tim de Leede stats in the 1st match

    Recent Videos

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon