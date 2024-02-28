Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mia Khalifa SEXY photos: OnlyFans model flaunts HOT body in see-through dress by 'Ester Manas'

    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 1:37 PM IST

    Mia Khalifa was spotted at the Ester Manas Fall 2024 fashion show, which was a part of the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. Besides Mia Khalifa, Christina Milian and Rose Bertram were also present.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mia Khalifa, a Lebanese-American former adult film actress turned activist, was spotted enjoying the Ester Manas Fall 2024 fashion show, a part of the ongoing Paris Fashion Week.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She took to her Instagram page and shared some videos and photos, which she captioned by saying, "wearing CUSTOM NOT EVEN OFF THE RUNWAY YET @estermanas AaaahhhhHhHhh!!! The girl power was so strong in the building tonight, this brand means so much to me as a woman- the way I feel in it and the way seeing it on other beautiful bodies makes me feel is so special. I adore you Ester and Balthazar, congratulations on the incredible presentation, thank you for having me and for dressing me I’m so honored"

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mia Khalifa's recent statement about Oppenheimer has gone viral on social media, as the highly praised film heads towards Oscar glory. 

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Universal Pictures' R-rated film, which was released globally on July 21, stars Cillian Murphy as theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who played a vital role in designing the first nuclear bombs. Emily Blunt plays his wife, Katherine, in the Christopher Nolan-directed film. 

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Oppenheimer made over $80 million in the United States on its first weekend, trailing only rival summer movie Barbie, which grossed $155 million.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    After accounting for worldwide revenues, Oppenheimer's total opening tally was $93.7 million, compared to $182 million for Barbie. According to Box Office Mojo, Oppenheimer has made over $957 million internationally. 

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Khalifa, a former adult film star, has declared herself a fan of Oppenheimer since its premiere, making a number of social-media messages on the film. On the day of Oppenheimer's opening, she dressed vintage. 

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mia Khalifa proved that her months-long love affair with the film showed no signs of waning over the weekend when she responded to a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, by Barstool Sports' Jack Kennedy.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mia Khalifa has regained her story from a past that shaped her identity. She is now posing as a fashion muse in front of Juergen Teller's famed lens.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Khalifa has used fashion to express who she is. Her style falls between the enormous flow of streetwear and the toned abs of the Y2K look.

