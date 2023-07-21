Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mia Khalifa SEXY Photos: Model shocks INTERNET by flaunting assets in risque attires; see sizzling pictures

    First Published Jul 21, 2023, 2:10 PM IST

    Something about Mia Khalifa keeps everyone on her toes. You want to watch her Instagram feed full of captivating and tempting pictures and videos of herself enjoying the best of her days as she soaks in the sun and sets Instagram ablaze with her luscious curves and assets in the sexiest bikini looks and risque attires. A detailed glance at Mia Khalifa's latest photos can make fans drool at her luscious curves and assets.

    article_image1

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Whether because she has a fierce passion for Washington or because of her sultry hot pics and videos. Here is a glimpse at the times when fashion icon and model Mia Khalifa just upped the heat on the 'gram with her assorted and sexy collection of searing-hot bikinis and attires wherein she showed off her assets, booty and luscious body. Mia Khalifa was recently also featured in Vogue, making her the most popular and globally loved fashion influencer who made it to Vogue UK. Besides, she keeps making waves as a globally prominent model and influencer.

    article_image2

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa upped the fashion and style in a short pistachio green crop top that flaunts her breasts and toned abs.

    article_image3

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa upped the style game with her extremely short pistachio green crop top with unbuttoned denim jeans as she flaunts her abs and gives a glimpse of her breasts to fans.

    article_image4

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa makes sure to capture the attention of her global fans and netizens with the most sizzling look. Here the Vogue-featured fashionista gives a sultry pose in an oversized dark blue velvet material jacket with no top inside and flaunts her cleavage and luscious figure to fans.

    article_image5

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks drop-dead-gorgeous and stunning in the black see-through sheer outfit with a black cut-out waisted bikini inside and flaunts her cleavage, breasts, toned stomach and svelte figure.

    article_image6

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa has captured our attention in this risque black tie-up crop top as she flaunts her cleavage and breasts in this outfit, which makes her look sensational.

    article_image7

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks stunning and captured the attention of netizens in this sizzling rust-orange bikini and matching bottoms as she flaunts her booty with her well-toned and totally bareback.

    article_image8

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks drop-dead-scintillating and channels her inner beach belle in this racy baby-pink bikini. She lies down with her entire face facing back at the camera lens as she flaunts her booty and bareback.

    article_image9

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks stunning and flaunts her breasts in a sizzling black stringed bikini with wet black hair, which is sensational.

