Mia Khalifa PHOTOS: From separation with ex-husband to dating rumors; here's what we know

Social media influencer Mia Khalifa, and her ex-husband, Robert Sandberg, parted ways after almost a year of therapy and efforts to make their marriage work in 2021. Read inside to know more details on why they split up and much more.

Mia Khalifa called quits with Robert Sandberg: Former pornographic actress Mia Khalifa made an announcement about her marriage to her husband on July 21, 2021. She called it quits after trying every possible effort to make their marriage work. The reason they mentioned their split was ‘fundamental differences’.

As per reports, Mia and Robert tied the knot at their home in 2020. They celebrated their first wedding anniversary in 2021 before the divorce. The 28-year-old media personality shared a post on Instagram where she announced the couple's divorce, along with a black and white picture of the couple's shadows.

Was Mia Khalifa married before? During her adult life, the former Pornhub star was married for three years between 2011 and 2014. Her former husband's identity has not been revealed, although it was rumored that she married right out of high school at the start of her pornographic career.

Mia Khalifa's ex-husband, Sandberg proposed to her in March 2019. The two later got married in 2019 before separation and divorce in 2021. The 28-year-old was a chef by profession and lived in LA with Mia and their dog, Bella.

