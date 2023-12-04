Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mia Khalifa hot photos: OnlyFans model flaunts her bikini body in these 9 pictures

    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 4:35 PM IST

    Mia Khalifa tells body-shaming social media users, who trolled her, 'you've never seen a woman outside of the internet'. The model was left furious after being the victim of trolling. 

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mia Khalifa is enraged after becoming the target of a body-shaming troll on X, and she responds by telling them, 'you've never seen a woman outside of the internet.'

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mia Khalifa, a former pornographic performer, has responded to a troll who called her body "misshapen."

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mia Khalifa reacted angrily on social media user after a poster humiliated her physique by posting close-ups of her photo.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The troll said: "I really wonder if Mia Khalifa earns a cent with her misshapen worn body, and I've not even mentioned her ugly face."

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Not letting that comment stand,, Mia replied back saying: "Just say you've never seen a woman outside of the internet and keep it moving"

    article_image6

    Many of her fans flocked to the comments to show their support for with one user saying: "Haters are gonna hate! All the love and respect Mia (kissing face emoji)". Whilst another said: "I wish I was this misshaped boo"
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    AC Milan weren't the only ones to show their support for the OnlyFans model, as her fans did as well.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    One user replied "She is the most beautiful woman around and the jersey makes her even better," whilst another said: "If only we had a player who knew how to spin the ball like she shakes her a***..."
     

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    But, sadly for Milan fans, Mia actually supports West Ham having revealed her adoration for the London club in 2018 with an Instagram post saying: "Next year's our year #ForeverBlowingBubbles #AndForeverEatingWaffles!" as she was posing with a cup of coffee in London's Duck & Waffle restaurant.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya and director Atlee visit Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple RKK

    Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya and director Atlee visit Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple

    AskSrk Session: Shah Rukh Khan talks about his movie Dunki, parents, favourite Punjabi dish and more RBA

    #AskSrk Session: Shah Rukh Khan talks about his movie Dunki, parents, favourite Punjabi dish and more

    Animal Swanand Kirkire criticizes Ranbir Kapoor's film, says "Indian cinema is being embarrassed..." SHG

    'Animal': Swanand Kirkire criticizes Ranbir Kapoor's film, says "Indian cinema is being embarrassed..."

    Theatre Owners Association imposes ban on actor-director Renji Panicker's movies rkn

    Theatre Owners Association imposes ban on actor-director Renji Panicker's movies

    Watch: Here's why Deepika Padukone apologized to 'Old Town Road' singer Lil Nas X RKK

    Watch: Here's why Deepika Padukone apologized to 'Old Town Road' singer Lil Nas X

    Recent Stories

    Viral Video: Newly elected BJP MLA Swami Balmukund Acharya orders removal of non-veg shops in Hawa Mahal snt

    Viral Video: Newly elected BJP MLA Swami Balmukund Acharya orders removal of non-veg shops in Hawa Mahal

    7 symptoms and signs of having appendicitis rkn

    7 symptoms and signs of having appendicitis

    Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya and director Atlee visit Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple RKK

    Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya and director Atlee visit Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple

    Eat Pray, Love to Cast Away: 7 movies that promote Solitude ATG

    Eat, Pray, Love to Cast Away: 7 movies that promote Solitude

    cricket Former India star expresses candid opinion on three captains for South Africa tour osf

    Former India star expresses candid opinion on three captains for South Africa tour

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon