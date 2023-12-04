Mia Khalifa hot photos: OnlyFans model flaunts her bikini body in these 9 pictures
Mia Khalifa tells body-shaming social media users, who trolled her, 'you've never seen a woman outside of the internet'. The model was left furious after being the victim of trolling.
Mia Khalifa is enraged after becoming the target of a body-shaming troll on X, and she responds by telling them, 'you've never seen a woman outside of the internet.'
Mia Khalifa, a former pornographic performer, has responded to a troll who called her body "misshapen."
Mia Khalifa reacted angrily on social media user after a poster humiliated her physique by posting close-ups of her photo.
The troll said: "I really wonder if Mia Khalifa earns a cent with her misshapen worn body, and I've not even mentioned her ugly face."
Not letting that comment stand,, Mia replied back saying: "Just say you've never seen a woman outside of the internet and keep it moving"
Many of her fans flocked to the comments to show their support for with one user saying: "Haters are gonna hate! All the love and respect Mia (kissing face emoji)". Whilst another said: "I wish I was this misshaped boo"
AC Milan weren't the only ones to show their support for the OnlyFans model, as her fans did as well.
One user replied "She is the most beautiful woman around and the jersey makes her even better," whilst another said: "If only we had a player who knew how to spin the ball like she shakes her a***..."
But, sadly for Milan fans, Mia actually supports West Ham having revealed her adoration for the London club in 2018 with an Instagram post saying: "Next year's our year #ForeverBlowingBubbles #AndForeverEatingWaffles!" as she was posing with a cup of coffee in London's Duck & Waffle restaurant.