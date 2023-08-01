Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Model stuns fans with luscious CURVES in scintillating BIKINIS, attires

    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

    Something about Mia Khalifa keeps everyone on her toes. You want to watch her Instagram feed full of captivating and tempting pictures and videos of herself enjoying the best of her days as she soaks in the sun and sets Instagram ablaze with her luscious curves in the sexiest bikini and outfit looks.

    article_image1

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Whether because she has a fierce passion for Washington or because of her sultry hot pics and videos. Here is a glimpse at the times when fashion icon and model Mia Khalifa just upped the heat on the 'gram with her assorted and sexy collection of searing-hot bikinis and attires wherein she showed off her assets, booty and luscious body. Mia Khalifa was recently also featured in Vogue, making her the most popular and globally loved fashion influencer who made it to Vogue UK. Besides, she keeps making waves as a globally prominent model and influencer.

    article_image2

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa took to her Instagram post and dropped this new attire look. She is capturing eyeballs as she donned a white strapped floral-themed white plunging neckline top that flaunts her cleavage and gives a glimpse of her breasts to fans, which is sensational.

    article_image3

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa uploaded another new risque attire look on her Instagram post. She is donning a white strap-down sleeveless plunging neckline top that flaunts her cleavage and breasts to fans with a long white skirt and black and pink upcycled sneakers handbag, which makes her look searing hot and sexy.

    article_image4

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks sizzling and sexy in a black unzipped jacket, which flaunts her chest and cleavage as she closes her eyes and enjoys the solitude.

    article_image5

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks geeky and adorable in a beige coffee-coloured sleeveless top that flaunts her assets and she is wearing a black oversized glasses.

    article_image6

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks stunning as she is flaunting her booty and SVELTE figure in a black bikini and bottoms, as she is sleeping on her bed in the photo.

    article_image7

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks sexy and serves a dose of alluring hot looks in a white striped shirt dress as she flaunts her luscious curves and is happy as she holds a glass in her hand.

    article_image8

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks happy and is enjoying her own gala time as Mia, with her closed eyes, in a white striped shirt, has a glass in her hand and is flaunting her chest and cleavage area.

    article_image9

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks sweet and is deep in concentration mode as she looks downwards and is wearing a white striped shirt. She is flaunting her cleavage and thighs in this outfit.

    article_image10

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks gorgeous in a shimmery dark forest green coloured bikini. She flaunts her cleavage and assets to fans in this look.

    article_image11

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks sizzling and drop-dead-hot in this shimmery dark forest-green coloured bikini as she drinks orange juice and flaunts her breasts to fans.

    article_image12

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa sits near the swimming pool. The model gives a scintillating pose as she flaunts her breasts and cleavage in a baby-pink bikini attire, which looks sensational.

    article_image13

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks demure and sexy damsel in this green-coloured bikini. The bikini shows off her breasts and toned abs in the photo.

