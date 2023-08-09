Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Model shows off luscious figure, assets in BLACK short crop top; see SEXY pictures

    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 2:56 PM IST

    Something about Mia Khalifa keeps everyone on her toes. You want to watch her Instagram feed full of captivating and tempting pictures and videos of herself enjoying the best of her days as she soaks in the sun and sets Instagram ablaze with her luscious curves and assets in the sexiest risque attires. A detailed glance at Mia Khalifa's latest photos can make fans drool at her luscious curves and assets.

    article_image1

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Whether because she has a fierce passion for Washington or because of her sultry hot pics and videos. Here is a glimpse at the times when fashion icon and model Mia Khalifa just upped the heat on the 'gram with her assorted and sexy collection of short black crop top outfit, wherein she showed off her assets, booty and luscious body. Mia Khalifa was recently also featured in Vogue, making her the most popular and globally loved fashion influencer who made it to Vogue UK. Besides, she keeps making waves as a globally prominent model and influencer.

    article_image2

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa goes bold and channels her inner sexy siren as she flaunts her breasts in a black crop top, which is unmissable.

    article_image3

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks sizzling and drop-dead-gorgeous in the black short crop top photo. She posted the picture on her Instagram story. She is flaunting her assets in this bold look.

    article_image4

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks hot and sexy in the black deep neckline bra with joined panties attire that makes her look scintillating and searing hot.

    article_image5

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa uploaded another new risque attire look on her Instagram handle. She is donning a brown bikini and bottoms that flaunts her cleavage and breasts to fans as she leans ahead in the beach waters, making her look searing hot and sexy.

    article_image6

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa goes bold and sizzling as she flaunts her bare assets and compliments it with only a pair of stringed bright pink bottoms and wet highlighted tresses in this look, which is sultry and hot.

    article_image7

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa goes fearless and daring as she shows off her bare back in this brown strapped bikini and gives intense looks at the camera lens here.

    article_image8

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks damn sensational and drop-dead-gorgeous in a bright pink see-through attire as she flaunts her breasts, cleavage, toned abs and thighs in this photo. Her wet hair look makes her feel sensational.

    article_image9

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks stunning and drop-dead-gorgeous as she flaunts her assets in a bright pink-coloured see-through attire and stands in the middle of beach waters showing off her thighs with closed eyes here.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Commando Adah Sharma talks about her role, idea of nationalism; know details ADC

    Commando: Adah Sharma talks about her role, idea of nationalism; know details

    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: When and where to watch Oscar-winning film? Read details RBA

    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: When and where to watch Oscar-winning film? Read details

    Selena Gomez joins Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in LA, flaunts merch in heartwarming support ATG

    Selena Gomez joins Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in LA, flaunts merch in heartwarming support

    Jackie Shroff finally reacts to VIRAL 'Anda Kadi Patta' recipe; Here's what he said vma

    Jackie Shroff finally reacts to VIRAL 'Anda Kadi Patta' recipe; Here's what he said

    Siddiques mortals to be laid to rest in Ernakulam, funeral to be held at 6pm; know details ADC

    Siddique's mortals to be laid to rest in Ernakulam, funeral at 6pm; know details

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: KIMS dismisses 11 students over derogatory reels on nurses vkp

    Karnataka: KIMS dismisses 11 students over derogatory reels on nurses

    KSRTC wins Asia's Best Brand Employer Award 2023 vkp

    KSRTC wins Asia’s Best Brand Employer Award 2023

    Football Roy Keane makes surprise return as Manchester United reveals new third kit osf

    Roy Keane makes surprise return as Manchester United reveals new third kit

    Nagasaki memorial day: 6 facts to reflect upon Hiroshima and Nagasaki LMA

    Nagasaki memorial day: 6 facts to reflect upon Hiroshima and Nagasaki

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stops to check man who fell off scooter ahead of his speech WATCH gcw

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stops to check man who fell off scooter (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon