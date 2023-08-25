Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Model shocks fans by displaying assets in jaw-dropping thongs, attires

    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 2:32 PM IST

    Something about Mia Khalifa keeps everyone on her toes. You want to watch her Instagram feed full of captivating and tempting pictures and videos of herself enjoying the best of her days as she soaks in the sun and sets Instagram ablaze with her luscious curves and assets in the sexiest bikini looks and risque attires. A detailed glance at Mia Khalifa's latest photos can make fans drool at her luscious curves and assets.

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Whether because she has a fierce passion for Washington or because of her sultry hot pics and videos. Here is a glimpse at the times when fashion icon and model Mia Khalifa just upped the heat on the 'gram with her assorted and sexy collection of searing-hot thongs and attires wherein she showed off her assets, booty and luscious body. Mia Khalifa was recently also featured in Vogue, making her the most popular and globally loved fashion influencer who made it to Vogue UK. Besides, she keeps making waves as a globally prominent model and influencer.

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa goes bold as she shows off her cleavage and breasts in this dark royal blue-coloured deep neck ensemble outfit which is sensational.

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks scintillating and drop-dead-gorgeous in this yellow silk flowy kaftan attire as she shows off her toned legs and booty in the photo.

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa amplifies the heat on Instagram thereby elevating the fashion game in this racy black short attire as she gives a glimpse of her luscious assets in the photo.

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks stunning and sizzling sultry in this open white coloured risque attire that shows off her booty, toned back and white stringed thong.

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks sexy and a damsel in this white and black striped unbuttoned bold top that shows off her cleavage and breasts.

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa hides her face as she flaunts her booty and waist in this maroon thong with a leopard-printed purple open top.

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks sexy and ravishing in a black and purple printed short crop top which is totally open and shows off her cleavage, toned stomach and breasts to fans.

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa goes bold and flaunts her bare body in the photo only making it more racy with a white thong as she is smoking a cigarette and flaunting her assets as well.

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks gorgeous and sizzling in a dark blue thong as she flaunts her booty in a yellow silk flowy kaftan which also shows her bare back.

