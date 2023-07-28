Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Model goes BOLD by flaunting assets in hottest jaw-dropping Bikinis

    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 6:17 PM IST

    Something about Mia Khalifa keeps everyone on her toes. You want to watch her Instagram feed full of captivating and tempting pictures and videos of herself enjoying the best of her days as she soaks in the sun and sets Instagram ablaze with her luscious curves and assets in the sexiest bikinis and risque attires. A detailed glance at Mia Khalifa's photos can make fans drool at her luscious curves and assets.

    article_image1

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Whether because she has a fierce passion for Washington or because of her sultry hot pics and videos. Here is a glimpse at the times when fashion icon and model Mia Khalifa just upped the heat on the 'gram with her assorted and sexy collection of searing-hot bikinis and attires wherein she showed off her assets, booty and luscious body. Mia Khalifa was recently also featured in Vogue, making her the most popular and globally loved fashion influencer who made it to Vogue UK. Besides, she keeps making waves as a globally prominent model and influencer.

    article_image2

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks gorgeous in a shimmery dark forest green coloured bikini. She flaunts her cleavage and assets to fans in this look.

    article_image3

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks sizzling and drop-dead-hot in this shimmery dark forest-green coloured bikini as she drinks orange juice and flaunts her breasts to fans.

    article_image4

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks drop-dead-gorgeous in a dark maroon-coloured stringed bralette that flaunted her cleavage and breasts to fans.

    article_image5

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa sits near the swimming pool. The model gives a scintillating pose as she flaunts her breasts and cleavage in a baby-pink bikini attire, which looks sensational.

    article_image6

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks demure and sexy damsel in this green-coloured bikini. The bikini shows off her breasts and toned abs in the photo.

    article_image7

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    article_image8

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks scintillating and ravishing in this beige brown-coloured stringed bikini with bottoms and a large straw hat as she sits on the grass.

    article_image9

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks stunning and drop-dead-gorgeous as she flaunts her booty in a white knotted bikini and bottoms and smiles wide.

